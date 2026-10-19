Shabbat times from October 23 to October 30

Friday, October 23 (Cheshvan 12). Shabbat begins in London at 5.36; Bournemouth 5.40; Leeds 5.33; Manchester 5.39; Gateshead 5.34; Glasgow 5.42.
Saturday, October 24 (Cheshvan 13), Torah portion: . Haftarah: .
Shabbat ends in London at 6.37; Bournemouth 6.48; Leeds 6.39; Manchester 6.43; Gateshead 6.42; Glasgow 6.49. Clocks go back at 2am Sunday.
Friday, October 30 (Cheshvan 19). Shabbat begins in London at 4.23; Bournemouth 4.26; Leeds 4.19; Manchester 4.25; Gateshead 4.18; Glasgow 4.26.
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