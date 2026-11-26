Friday, November 27 (Kislev 17). Shabbat begins in London at 3.43; Bournemouth 3.48; Leeds 3.35; Manchester 3.42; Gateshead 3.32; Glasgow 3.38.

Saturday, November 28 (Kislev 18), Torah portion: Vayishlach, Geneses 32:4 to 36:43. Haftarah: (Sephardim and some Ashkenazim): the Book of Obadiah; (Ashkenazim): Hosea 11;7 to 12:12.

Shabbat ends in London at 4.50; Bournemouth 5.03; Leeds 4.48; Manchester 4.53; Gateshead 4.49; Glasgow 4.53.

Friday, December 4 (Kislev 24). First night Chanukah. Shabbat begins in London at 3.38; Bournemouth 3.44; Leeds 3.29; Manchester 3.36; Gateshead 3.26; Glasgow 3.36.