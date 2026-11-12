Shabbat times from November 13 to November 20

Friday, November 13 (Kislev 3). Shabbat begins in London at 3.59; Bournemouth 4.04; Leeds 3.53; Manchester 4.00; Gateshead 3.51; Glasgow 3.58.
Saturday, November 14 (Kislev 4), Torah portion: Toldot, Genesis 25:19 to 28:9. Haftarah: Malachi 1:1-27.
Shabbat ends in London at 5.03; Bournemouth 5.16; Leeds 5.03; Manchester 5.07; Gateshead 5.05; Glasgow 5.10.
Friday, November 20 (Kislev 10 ). Shabbat begins in London at 3.50; Bournemouth 3.55; Leeds 3.43; Manchester 3.50; Gateshead 3.40; Glasgow 3.47.
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