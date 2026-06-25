Shabbat times from June 26 to July 3

Friday, June 26 (Tammuz 11). Shabbat begins in London at 9.08; Bournemouth 9.05; Leeds 8.00*; Manchester 9.27; Gateshead 9.34; Glasgow 9.51.
Saturday, June 27 (Tammuz 12), Torah portion: Chukkat-Balak, Numbers 19:1 to 25:9. Haftarah: Micah 5:6 to 6:8.
Shabbat ends in London at 10.28; Bournemouth 10.36; Leeds 10.54; Manchester 11.00; Gateshead 11.23; Glasgow 11.39.
Thursday, July 2 (Tammuz 17), Fast of Tammuz. The fast ends in London at 10.20; Bournemouth 10.20; Leeds 10.34; Manchester 10.46; Gateshead 10.58; Glasgow 11.20.
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