Shabbat times from June 26 to July 3

Thursday, July 2 (Tammuz 17), Fast of Tammuz. The fast ends in London at 10.20; Bournemouth 10.20; Leeds 10.34; Manchester 10.46; Gateshead 10.58; Glasgow 11.20.

*central Orthodox congregations in Leeds bring in Shabbat early: for Chabad times, see chabad.org/calendar

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