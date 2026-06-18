Shabbat times from June 19 to June 26

Friday, June 19 (Tammuz 4). Shabbat begins in London at 9.07; Bournemouth 9.04; Leeds 8.00*; Manchester 9.26; Gateshead 9.33; Glasgow 9.50.
Saturday, June 20 (Tammuz 5), Torah portion: Korach (Israel/Progressive Chukkat), Numbers 16:1 to 18:32. Haftarah: 1 Samuel 11;14 to 12:22.
Shabbat ends in London at 10.28; Bournemouth 10.36; Leeds 10.54; Manchester 11.00; Gateshead 11.24; Glasgow 11.40.
Friday, June 26 (Tammuz 11). Shabbat begins in London at 9.08; Bournemouth 9.05; Leeds 8.00*; Manchester 9.27; Gateshead 9.34; Glasgow 9.51.
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