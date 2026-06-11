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Shabbat times from June 12 to June 19

June 11, 2026 09:12
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Two lit shabbat candles in silver candlesticks

By

The JC

1 min read

Friday, June 12 (Sivan 27). Shabbat begins in London at 9.04; Bournemouth 9.00; Leeds 7.55*; Manchester 9.23; Gateshead 9.29; Glasgow 9.46.

Saturday, June 13 (Sivan 28), Torah portion: Shelach Lecha (Israel/Progressive: Korach), Numbers 13:1 to 15:41. Haftarah: Joshua 2:1-24.

Shabbat ends in London at 10.24; Bournemouth 10.33; Leeds 10.50; Manchester 10.56; Gateshead 11.19; Glasgow 11.35.

Monday, June 15 (Sivan 30), first day Rosh Chodesh Tammuz.

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