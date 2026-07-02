Shabbat times from July 3 to July 10

Friday, July 3 (Tammuz 18). Shabbat begins in London at 9.06; Bournemouth 9.03; Leeds 8.00*; Manchester 9.25; Gateshead 9.31; Glasgow 9.48.
Saturday, July 10 (Tammuz 19), Torah portion: Pinchas, Numbers 25:10 to 30:1. Haftarah: Jeremiah 1:1 to 2:3.
Shabbat ends in London at 10.24; Bournemouth 10.33; Leeds 10.50; Manchester 10.55; Gateshead 11.17; Glasgow 11.32.
Friday, July 10 (Tammuz 25). Shabbat begins in London at 9.02; Bournemouth 8.59; Leeds 7.55*; Manchester 9.20; Gateshead 9.26; Glasgow 9.42.
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