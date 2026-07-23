Shabbat times from July 24 to July 31

Thursday, July 23 (Av 9), Tishah b’Av. Torah Portion afternoon: Exodus 32:11-14 and 34:1-10. Haftarah afternoon: (Ashkenazim) Isaiah 55:6 to 56:8; (Sephardim) Hosea 14:2-10 and Micah 7:18-20.
The fast ends in London at 9.55; Bournemouth 9.57; Leeds 10.06; Manchester 10.19; Gateshead 10.26; Glasgow 10.44.
Friday, July 24 (Av 10). Shabbat begins in London at 8.47; Bournemouth 8.44; Leeds 7.40*; Manchester 9.03 ; Gateshead 9.08; Glasgow 9.23.
Saturday, July 25 (Av 11), Torah portion: Shabbat Nachamu, Deuteronomy 3:23 to 7:11. Haftarah: Isaiah 40:1-26.
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