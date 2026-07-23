Shabbat times from July 24 to July 31

The fast ends in London at 9.55; Bournemouth 9.57; Leeds 10.06; Manchester 10.19; Gateshead 10.26; Glasgow 10.44.

Thursday, July 23 (Av 9), Tishah b’Av. Torah Portion afternoon: Exodus 32:11-14 and 34:1-10. Haftarah afternoon: (Ashkenazim) Isaiah 55:6 to 56:8; (Sephardim) Hosea 14:2-10 and Micah 7:18-20.

*central Orthodox congregations in Leeds bring in Shabbat early: for Chabad times, see chabad.org/calendar

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