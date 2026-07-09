Shabbat times from July 10 to July 17

Saturday, July 11 (Tammuz 26), Shabbat Chazon. Torah portion: Mattot-Massei, Numbers 30:2 to end of book. Haftarah: (Sephardim) Jeremiah 2:4-28 and 4:1-2; (Ashkenazim) Jeremiah 2:4-28 and 3:4 .

*central Orthodox congregations in Leeds bring in Shabbat early: for Chabad times, see chabad.org/calendar

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