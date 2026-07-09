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Shabbat times from July 10 to July 17

Shabbat times for the week

July 9, 2026 14:37
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Friday, July 10 (Tammuz 25). Shabbat begins in London at 9.02; Bournemouth 8.59; Leeds 7.55*; Manchester 9.20; Gateshead 9.26; Glasgow 9.42.

Saturday, July 11 (Tammuz 26), Shabbat Chazon. Torah portion: Mattot-Massei, Numbers 30:2 to end of book. Haftarah: (Sephardim) Jeremiah 2:4-28 and 4:1-2; (Ashkenazim) Jeremiah 2:4-28 and 3:4 .

Shabbat ends in London at 10.18; Bournemouth 10.27; Leeds 10.42; Manchester 10.47; Gateshead 11.07; Glasgow 11.21.

Wednesday, July 15 (Av 1), Rosh Chodesh Av.

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