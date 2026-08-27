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Shabbat times from August 28 to September 4

Shabbat times for the week

August 27, 2026 09:44
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Friday, August 28 (Ellul 15). Shabbat begins in London at 7.42; Bournemouth 7.42; Leeds 7.30*; Manchester 7.53; Gateshead 7.53; Glasgow 8.06.

Saturday, August 29 (Ellul 16), Torah portion: Ki Tavo, Deuteronomy 26:1 to 29:8. Haftarah: Isaiah 60:1-22.

Shabbat ends in London at 8.43; Bournemouth 8.52; Leeds 8.55*; Manchester 8.58; Gateshead 9.05; Glasgow 9.15.

Friday, September 4 (Ellul 22). Shabbat begins in London at 7.26; Bournemouth 7.26; Leeds 7.30*; Manchester 7.36; Gateshead 7.36; Glasgow 7.48.

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