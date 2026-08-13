Shabbat times from August 14 to August 21

Friday, August 14 (Ellul 1), second day Rosh Chodesh Ellul. Shabbat begins in London at 8.11; Bournemouth 8.12; Leeds 7.30*; Manchester 8.24; Gateshead 8.26; Glasgow 8.40.

Central Orthodox congregations in Leeds bring in Shabbat early: for Chabad times, see chabad.org/calendar

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