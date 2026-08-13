Shabbat times from August 14 to August 21

Friday, August 14 (Ellul 1), second day Rosh Chodesh Ellul. Shabbat begins in London at 8.11; Bournemouth 8.12; Leeds 7.30*; Manchester 8.24; Gateshead 8.26; Glasgow 8.40.
Saturday, August 15 (Ellul 2), Torah portion: Shoftim, Deuteronomy 16:18 to 21:9. Haftarah: Isaiah 51;12 to 52:12.
Shabbat ends in London at 9.16; Bournemouth 9.26; Leeds 9.31; Manchester 9.34; Gateshead 9.44; Glasgow 9.55.
Friday, August 21 (Ellul 8). Shabbat begins in London at 7.57; Bournemouth 7.56; Leeds 7.30*; Manchester 8.09; Gateshead 8.10; Glasgow 8.23.
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