Shabbat and Yom Tov times from September 25 to October 2

Friday, September 25 (Tishri 14), erev Succot. Shabbat, and Succot, begin in London at 6.38; Bournemouth 6.39; Leeds 6.38; Manchester 6.45; Gateshead 6.42; Glasgow 6.53.

Saturday, September 26 (Tishri 15), first day of Succot. Torah portion: Torah Portion: Leviticus 22:26-23:44 and Numbers 29:12-16. Haftarah: Zechariah 14:1-21.

The second night of Succot begins in London at 7.37; Bournemouth 7.46; Leeds 7.44; Manchester 7.47; Gateshead 7.49; Glasgow 7.57.

Sunday, September 27 (Tishri 16), second day of Succot. Torah portion: Leviticus 22:26-23:44 and Numbers 29:12-16. Haftarah: 1 Kings 8:2-21.