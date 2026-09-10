Shabbat and Yom Tov times from September 11 to September 18

Friday, September 11 (Ellul 29), erev Rosh Hashanah. Shabbat and Yom Tov begin in London at 7.10; Bournemouth 7.11; Leeds 7.14; Manchester 7.19; Gateshead 7.18; Glasgow 7.30.

Saturday, September 12 ( Tishri 1). First day Rosh Hashanah. Torah portion: Genesis 21:1-34 and Numbers 29:1-6. Haftarah: I Samuel 1:1 to 2:10.

Second night of Rosh Hashanah begins in London at 8.10; Bournemouth 8.19; Leeds 8.19; Manchester 8.22; Gateshead 8.27; Glasgow 8.36.

Sunday, September 13 (Tishri 2). Second day Rosh Hashanah. Torah portion: Genesis 22:1-24 and Numbers 29:1-6. Haftarah: Jeremiah 31:2-20. Tashlich.