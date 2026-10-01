Shabbat and Yom Tov times from October 2 to October 9

Friday, October 2 (Tishri 21), Hoshana Rabbah. Shabbat and Shemini Atzeret begin in London at 6.22; Bournemouth 6.24; Leeds 6.22; Manchester 6.28; Gateshead 6.25; Glasgow 6.35.

Saturday, October 3 (Tishri 22). Megillat Kohelet (Ecclesiastes). Torah portion: Deuteronomy 14:22 to 16:17 and Numbers 29:35 to 30:1. Haftarah: 1 Kings 8:54-66. Yizkor.

Simchat Torah begins in London at 7.21; Bournemouth 7.31; Leeds 7.26; Manchester 7.30; Gateshead 7.31; Glasgow 7.39.

Sunday, October 4 (Tishri 23), Simchat Torah. Torah portion: Deuteronomy 33:1 to end of book, Genesis 1:1-23 and Numbers 29:35 to 30:1. Haftarah: Joshua 1:1-18.