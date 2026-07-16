Shabbat and Tishah b’Av times from July 17 to July 24

Friday, July 17 (Av 3). Shabbat begins in London at 8.55; Bournemouth 8.53; Leeds 7.50*; Manchester 9.12; Gateshead 9.18; Glasgow 9.34.
Saturday, July 18 (Av 4), Shabbat Chazon. Torah portion: Devarim, Deuteronomy 1:1 to 3:22. Haftarah: Isaiah 1:1-27.
Shabbat ends in London at 10.09; Bournemouth 10.18; Leeds 10.31; Manchester 10.36; Gateshead 10.53; Glasgow 11.07.
Wednesday, July 22 (Av 8). The fast of Tishah b’Av begins in London at 9.03; Bournemouth 9.07; Leeds 9.20; Manchester 9.21; Gateshead 9.26; Glasgow 9.41. Megillat Eichah (Lamentations).
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