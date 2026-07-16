Shabbat and Tishah b’Av times from July 17 to July 24

Thursday, July 23 (Av 9), Tishah b’Av. Torah Portion, morning: Deuteronomy 4:25-40; afternoon: Exodus 32:11-14 and 34:1-10. Haftarah, morning: Jeremiah 8:13 to 9:23; afternoon: (Ashkenazim) Isaiah 55:6 to 56:8; (Sephardim) Hosea 14:2-10 and Micah 7:18-20.

The fast ends in London at 9.55; Bournemouth 9.57; Leeds 10.06; Manchester 10.19; Gateshead 10.26; Glasgow 10.44.

Friday, July 24 (Av 10). Shabbat begins in London at 8.47; Bournemouth 8.44; Leeds 7.40*; Manchester 9.03 ; Gateshead 9.08; Glasgow 9.23.



*central Orthodox congregations in Leeds bring in Shabbat early: for Chabad times, see chabad.org/calendar