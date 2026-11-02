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Recreating the story of the sages in Talmud Chronicles

Rabbi Zalman Eisenstock’s new book aims to bring the era of the rabbis to life, writes Simon Rocker

November 2, 2026 10:47
Zalman Eisenstock IMG-20260818-WA0014.jpeg
Rabbi Zalman Eisenstock

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3 min read
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In Judaism, the past is not meant to be a foreign country. In the yeshivah study hall, the voices of the rabbis of yesteryear form part of an ongoing intergenerational conversation.

But even if the Talmud’s dense walls of Aramaic remain impenetrable to many, there are ways to appreciate its content. Rabbi Zalman Eisenstock’s new book, Talmud Chronicles, offers an entertaining glimpse into the history and culture of the sages.

He has taken episodes from the second century CE and presented them in the form of newspaper articles – not only as news stories, but features, interviews, advice columns, cartoons and even adverts (for dream interpreters, succah builders or camel drivers). He has clearly had a lot of fun along the way. But then the Talmud recognised the value of humour. The Babylonian master Rabba reputedly opened his classes with something light-hearted to bring a smile to the faces of his students.

The book is aimed at teenagers but adults can enjoy it too.

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Topics:

Talmud

History

Jewish books

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