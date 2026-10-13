Become a Member
Judaism

Rabbis should be able to speak their minds

Rabbi Gabriel Kanter-Webber’s new book defends the principle of freedom of the pulpit

October 13, 2026 10:31
Gabriel Kanter-Webber IMG_7646.jpeg
Free to speak: Rabbi Gabriel Kanter-Webber at Brighton Progressive Synagogue

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Probably few rabbis today have experienced the reaction from the congregation that Rabbi Isaac M Wise did in 1851. He had publicly criticised one of the trustess of Beth El Synagogue in Albany, New York for keeping his business open on Shabbat. When the rabbi arrived on Rosh Hashanah, the president of the shul punched him in the face.

The incident is recorded in a new book by Brighton Progressive Synagogue’s Rabbi Gabriel Kanter-Webber on the concept of freedom of the pulpit. The Pastor as Partisan explores the belief that clerics should be free to speak the truth according to their conscience, without fear of upsetting some of their flock.

His starting-point is Unitarian ministers in the19th century, especially those who championed the abolitionism of slavery. To those who decried pastors wading into politics, E. Winchester Reynolds thundered in 1861: “if a minister will be a faithful leader and not a ductile dough-face, he will be in advance of his people.”

Belief in rabbinic freedom took root in the growing Reform Jewish movement in the States. In 1905 one of its most influential 20th-century rabbis, Stephen M Wise, turned down a position at New York’s Temple Emanu-El because he refused to agree to lay leaders vetting his sermons. In 1933, the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the movement’s rabbinic body, described freedom of the pulpit as a “basic” principle.

To get more from judaism, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Jewish books

Rabbis

Politics

Movement for Progressive Judaism

Brighton

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper