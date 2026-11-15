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Should Shlomo Carlebach’s music be cancelled?

An Orthodox and a Progressive rabbi discuss issues in Jewish life

November 15, 2026 10:09
Carlebach Web Judaism.jpg
Dark notes: after Shlomo Carlebach’s death in 1994, allegations surfaced of sexual abuse of a number of women

By

Rabbi Alex Chapper and Rabbi Jonathan Romain

3 min read
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Question: Given the posthumous revelations about Shlomo Carlebach’s behaviour towards women, should we still be singing Am Yisrael Chai?

An Orthodox view: Rabbi Chapper

Shlomo Carlebach shaped Jewish life through his music and teachings. He also caused profound harm.

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Topics:

Rabbi I have a problem

Shlomon Carlebach

sexual abuse

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