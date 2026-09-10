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Let’s make this a year of awe, not of fear

Rosh Hashanah calls on us to move from a sense of shared fate to a sense of shared destiny,

September 10, 2026 11:46
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The Great Choral Synagogue, St Petersburg (photo: Getty Images)

By

Rabbi Elchonon Feldman

6 min read
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It all started, at least for me, with Tottenham Hotspur's impending relegation from the Premier League. The messages asking me to pray for divine compassion came so thick and fast and not simply from the regular meshuganneh supporters, that it took me by surprise. So much so that I remarked at a Rabbinical Council session that I'd received more requests for prayers for the Spurs than for Israel in her time of plight.

When colleague after colleague echoed the same experience, I quipped that it had taken their team's tsuris for many of our community to find religion and become football frum. There is simply nothing quite like Anglo-Jewry, quirks and all.

Now just to clarify, I am not downplaying football's place in our people's DNA, nor really suggesting Israel is any kind of distant second in what pulls at our communal heartstrings. Quite the opposite in fact; a recent United Synagogue survey confirms just how central Zionism is to who we are. When Zion celebrates, we all celebrate. When she weeps, we are bereft.

What I am speaking to, rather, is the shape of our positive Jewish engagement. It is my observation that for many Jews living in Britain today, the commitment to living Jewishly often revolves more around the loyalties we wear, a team, a symbol, a cause, than around a more embodied, dynamically lived Jewish connection that positively fills our days with depth, meaning and purpose.

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Topics:

High Holy Days

Rosh Hashanah

Shofar

Rav Soloveitchik

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