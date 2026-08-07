Having just spent a week in Brooklyn, I was Impressed by the vitality of New York's Jewish life. I was particularly amazed how many more types of bagels – and of Jewish words –they have.

I spent some time tracking down especially exotic examples of both. Auftzuluchis was my favourite find, as rare on Golders Green Road as a cinnamon raisin bagel.

"Auftzuluchis" means a way of doing something which is just to be annoying.

"He's doing it auftzuluchis," they might say in Brooklyn about a baby throwing a toy out of its cot,