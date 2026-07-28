Become a Member
Judaism

Is a social media ban for teens a good idea?

An Orthodox and a Progressive rabbi discuss issues in contemporary Jewish life

July 28, 2026 11:15
GettyImages-99050495.jpg
photo: Getty Images

By

Rabbi Alex Chapper and Rabbi Jonathan Romain

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Question: Is banning social media for younger teenagers a sensible policy or is it better to teach people to develop voluntary self-restraint?  

An Orthodox view: Rabbi Chapper

Writing in the JC, Nova Eden, founder of One Collective Power, welcomed the UK government’s plans for smartphone-free classrooms and a minimum age of 16 for social media, seeing these measures as an important step towards protecting children from the harmful effects of smartphones and social media.

To get more from judaism, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Rabbi I have a problem

teenagers

Social Media Ban

Smartphones

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper