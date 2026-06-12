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Helping hand or bad tutor? The debate over AI

Rabbis are wrestling over the merits of ChatGPT as an aid to Jewish study

June 12, 2026 12:20
trial 2.jpg

By

Simon Rocker

3 min read

According to the sage Rabbi Chananiah ben Teradyon in Ethics of the Fathers, when two Jews sit and discuss Torah, the Divine Presence abides among them. It demonstrates the special place accorded to Jewish study, which is more than just the pursuit of knowledge; it can be a spiritually transformative act.

For millennia, chavruta, the exploration of sacred literature with a partner has been a tried and trusted practice through which each sharpens the wits of the other and deepens their understanding of it. But could technological advances be about to undermine that hallowed method?

The question was recently debated at the London School of Jewish Studies, in the form of a mock trial of the AI chatbot, ChatGPT –  which arrived on the scene less than four years ago and is rapidly spreading.

But spreading too quickly in the view of LSJS dean, Rabbi Dr Raphael Zarum, who took the prosecutor’s role. “There is a pernicious threat to Jewish education and it needs to be restrained,” he said.

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Topics:

AI

ChatGPT

Jewish Education

LSJS

Torah study

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