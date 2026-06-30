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Can biblical Jethro help us to understand Donald Trump?

Moses’s father-in-law may offer a precedent for the American president’s cooling relations with Israel

June 30, 2026 13:02
trump and netanyahu GettyImages-2209071257
Partners: Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in 2025 (photo: Getty Images)

By

3 min read

I suppose I was naïve, but it seemed so exciting. The most powerful man in the world rushed to Israel’s side, offering us a dream. No more threats of nuclear attacks, no more dashing to shelters and no more sending my sons out to war. True, Trump is far from perfect, but Israelis warmly recalled his help bringing the hostages home and welcomed his promise of a safer future through his willingness to confront Iran.

The military partnership started well, but just as victory appeared within reach, Trump stepped away to make a separate peace. Has there ever been a gentile who gave so much support, promised even more and then walked away?

Perhaps a biblical parallel can help. Jethro, the Midianite priest, left his land to join the Jewish people in the wilderness. There, he laid the foundations of our judicial system. His contribution was huge, yet he too departed, leaving us wondering why he came, why he left and what lessons we should learn from this experience.

Despite living very different lives in distant lands, thousands of years apart, Donald Trump and Jethro have much in common. Both were gentiles with Jewish sons-in-law. Donald’s daughter Ivanka married Jared Kushner and Jethro’s daughter Zipporah married Moses. Their family connections helped shape their embrace of the Jewish people.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Bible

Midrash

Israel

Iran

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