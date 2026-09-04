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Judaism

Appreciating the gift of sight

Concluding our series on counting our blessings

September 4, 2026 10:45
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Photo: Friedrich Haag/Wikimedia Commons

By

Rebbetzin Shuli Liss

1 min read
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My sister has a neighbour who unfortunately had to go to hospital four times due to a scratched cornea.

It's excruciatingly painful and takes a while to recover.

What did she do that scratched her cornea?

She woke up in the morning and opened her eyes.

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