Appreciating the gift of sight

Her eyes are very dry and before she opens them she needs to massage them and add drops etc, to produce some liquid that will enable her to open her eyes safely. If she forgets and just opens her eyes, then the eyelid itself can cause a scratch.

My heart hurts for her, and her pain.

When we wake up in the morning, there is a short prayer that we say: Modeh ani lefanecha Melech Chai Vekayom shehechezarta bi nishmati bechemleh rabba emunatecha, "I thank you, living and enduring King, for You have graciously returned my soul within me. Great is your faithfulness."

My sister only just told me this and now when I open my eyes in the morning, it is a totally different prayer that I will say.

What a blessing to open my eyes with no pain. It is something so small... Just a little bit of liquid in one's eyes but it makes all the difference!

May we open our eyes each day and thank Hashem for this gift.

And may my sister's neighbour find a cure for her condition – and all those who are sick.