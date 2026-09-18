A mental reset: the therapy of Yom Kippur

“What must we do before we can request God to forgive us?” asked the teacher, hoping her students had remembered the class on repentance the day before. An eager hand shot up from the back, “Yes, Johnny?” “Miss, we have to sin!”
Though less facetiously, most of us think like Johnny. We retain the simple view that the process of us repenting, and God forgiving, is triggered by a sinful act. And so, we come to synagogue to admit our wrongdoings: we ate what we shouldn’t have, we broke Shabbat, we didn’t give much charity, and so on.
We think of mitzvot as specific actions, and when we fail to do them, we ought to beg forgiveness and commit to do more.
Maimonides, the 12th-century Jewish scholar and theologian, thought otherwise. He was the first to gather rabbinic statements about teshuvah (repentance), which were scattered across the Talmud, and produce a systematic treatment of the subject.
In chapter seven of his Laws of Teshuvah, he writes, “Don’t think that teshuvah only applies to sins that involve an action, such as promiscuity, robbery or theft. Rather, just as a person must repent from these, so too they must search through their bad character traits, and repent from them: from anger, from hatred, from envy, from rivalry, from triviality, from chasing money and honour, from overeating, and so on – from all of these they must repent.”
Simmering beneath actions lie our attitudes, and Maimonides teaches that we must repent from them as well. Getting angry, hateful, jealous, resentful or childish, as well as being desperate for wealth, respect, and large helpings of food, are intense desires that can catch us all. They skewer our perception of what really matters and drag us down.
Maimonides continues with a warning, “And these sins are more difficult than those that involve an action, for when a person is submerged in them, it is much more difficult to separate themselves.” So, we might change our actions, but have we changed ourselves?
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