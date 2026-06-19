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Judaism

A cocktail of anxiety and hope

Leading Israeli Reform theologian Rabbi Dr Michael Marmur, who is visiting the UK, speaks about the movement’s future and his recent book

June 19, 2026 09:58
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By

Simon Rocker

5 min read

When the Movement for Progressive Judaism gathers for its first conference this weekend since the historic union of UK Reform and Liberals, it will receive a little “Torah from Zion” in the form of Rabbi Dr Michael Marmur. The British-born scholar, 64, who made aliyah in 1984 after completing a history degree at Oxford University, is one of the leading figures in Israeli Reform as professor of theology at the Hebrew Union College, the rabbinic academy in Jerusalem.

The “cautiously enthusiastic modernist”, as he describes himself, last year published a book of his ideas on contemporary Judaism, Living the Letters: An Alphabet of Emerging Jewish Thought, a collection of 23 essays structured around the Hebrew alphabet, which to ensure a broader readership, he arranged to be freely available online. While there are only 22 letters in the alphabet, the 23rd alludes to a kabbalistic notion of a letter still to be revealed.

“It is from the time of the Hebrew Bible a way in which Jews have tried to express a broad range, a whole encyclopedia of possibilities with a relatively limited arsenal of images or letters… that’s the genius of the alphabet,” he explained in an interview. “I did not want to write a book about three big ideas and I didn’t think 613 commandments would be a very readable tome. But the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet provided me with a framework that I was keen to adopt.”

If you think of alphabetical psalms or Proverbs 31 (Eshet Chayil, a “Woman of Valour”) or the Book of Lamentations, or many of the poems in the High Holy Day prayerbook, “this is a well-known device or structure”.

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Topics:

Israel

Progressive Judaism

Jewish thought

Jewish books

Midrash

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