Teaching Assistant – Educational Provider

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Hendon
Sector: Education
Salary: £22,896.36 (inc SEN allowance Full time)
Closing date: 30th October 2026
Job reference J-6986
Job description
Working under the guidance of a senior staff, Teaching Assistants play an important role in supporting the academic and personal development of children both in and out of the classroom.This role can include getting the classroom ready for lessons, listening to children read, helping children who need extra support, helping teachers to plan learning activities and complete records, supporting teachers in managing class behaviour, supervising group activities and looking after children who are upset or have had accidents.
Person Specification
- Support for Pupils
- Establish good relationships with pupils, acting as a role model and being aware of and responding appropriately to individual needs
- Attend to pupils’ personal needs including social, health, physical, hygiene, first aid and welfare matters
- Supervise and support pupils ensuring their safety and access to learning
- Support pupils to access learning activities as directed by the teacher and in line with their individual learning plans or targets
- Support for the Teacher
- Support the teacher to establish an appropriate learning environment including preparing for lessons, clearing away and assisting with the display of pupils’ work
- Support the teacher in managing pupil behaviour
- Be aware of matters relating to, for example, pupil progress, welfare and behaviour and report to the teacher as agreed
- Liaise sensitively and effectively with parents and carers as agreed with the teacher and in line with school policies
- Administer and assess routine tests and invigilate when required
- Provide general administrative support
- Support for the Curriculum
- Support pupils to access the curriculum including, in particular, reading and ICT
- Prepare and maintain equipment and resources as directed by the teacher and assist pupils in their use
- Monitor and arrange orderly and secure storage as supplied
- Operate and maintain everyday equipment in accordance with instructions, undertaking simple repairs and reporting damage
- Support for the School
- Contribute to the overall ethos, work and aims of the school
- Establish constructive relationships and communicate with other professionals to support the progress of pupils
- Be aware of and support difference and ensure all pupils have equal access to opportunities to learn and develop
- Attend relevant meetings and training as required
- Assist with the supervision of pupils on visits, trips and out of school activities as required
- Supervise pupils at lunch and break times
- Be responsible for maintaining and updating records, information and data in line with school policies
To apply and find out more click here.