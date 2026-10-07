Teaching Assistant – Educational Provider

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Hendon

Sector: Education

Salary: £22,896.36 (inc SEN allowance Full time)

Closing date: 30th October 2026

Job reference J-6986

Job description

Working under the guidance of a senior staff, Teaching Assistants play an important role in supporting the academic and personal development of children both in and out of the classroom.This role can include getting the classroom ready for lessons, listening to children read, helping children who need extra support, helping teachers to plan learning activities and complete records, supporting teachers in managing class behaviour, supervising group activities and looking after children who are upset or have had accidents.

Person Specification

Support for Pupils

Establish good relationships with pupils, acting as a role model and being aware of and responding appropriately to individual needs

Attend to pupils’ personal needs including social, health, physical, hygiene, first aid and welfare matters

Supervise and support pupils ensuring their safety and access to learning

Support pupils to access learning activities as directed by the teacher and in line with their individual learning plans or targets

Support for the Teacher

Support the teacher to establish an appropriate learning environment including preparing for lessons, clearing away and assisting with the display of pupils’ work

Support the teacher in managing pupil behaviour

Be aware of matters relating to, for example, pupil progress, welfare and behaviour and report to the teacher as agreed

Liaise sensitively and effectively with parents and carers as agreed with the teacher and in line with school policies

Administer and assess routine tests and invigilate when required

Provide general administrative support

Support for the Curriculum

Support pupils to access the curriculum including, in particular, reading and ICT

Prepare and maintain equipment and resources as directed by the teacher and assist pupils in their use

Monitor and arrange orderly and secure storage as supplied

Operate and maintain everyday equipment in accordance with instructions, undertaking simple repairs and reporting damage

Support for the School

Contribute to the overall ethos, work and aims of the school

Establish constructive relationships and communicate with other professionals to support the progress of pupils

Be aware of and support difference and ensure all pupils have equal access to opportunities to learn and develop

Attend relevant meetings and training as required

Assist with the supervision of pupils on visits, trips and out of school activities as required

Supervise pupils at lunch and break times

Be responsible for maintaining and updating records, information and data in line with school policies

To apply and find out more click here.