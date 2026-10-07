Operations Officer – Educational Trust

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Central London, Hybrid

Sector: Operations

Salary: £33,237

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6967

Job purpose and role

The Operations Officer supports the operational effectiveness of the charity, with a particular focus on IT support and the day-to-day running of our internal systems. The postholder will provide first-line IT support to staff, help maintain the charity’s software platforms and CRM database (Salesforce), and work with our external IT suppliers to resolve issues.

The postholder will also support wider operational areas including recruitment and HR administration, procurement, office management and governance processes, working closely with teams across the organisation to deliver efficient and effective support services. This role requires good organisation, attention to detail and a willingness to learn. The successful candidate will be a collaborative team player with a proactive approach, able to work independently, and comfortable explaining things clearly to colleagues who are not technical.

Main Responsibilities

Provide first-line IT support to staff (eg laptops, phones, printers, Microsoft 365 accounts and software), logging, resolving or escalating issues as appropriate

Set up equipment and accounts for new starters and close them down for leavers, and keep the IT asset register up to date

Liaise with external IT suppliers to resolve issues and support IT projects

Help keep our systems and data secure (eg applying updates, supporting multi-factor authentication, promoting good cyber security practice across the team)

Maintain and update the charity’s CRM database (Salesforce), ensuring supporter and donor information is accurate, secure and accessible

Provide recruitment support to managers (eg monitor recruitment inbox, coordinate interviews)

Support HR administration, including onboarding of new starters and maintaining staff records

Support procurement and general administration (eg obtaining quotes, raising orders, maintaining supplier records)

Act as a point of contact for the office, liaising with building management on facilities matters

Support governance processes, including logistics for Board and committee meetings

Support the handling of personal and confidential information in line with GDPR and our data protection policies

Play an active role in the Operations Team and assist with general enquiries where needed

General

Undertake any other duties which may reasonably be requested

Provide support and cover of duties across the wider team where necessary

Work as part of the HMDT team to realise the charitable aims and Holocaust Memorial Day Trust organisational strategic plan

Person Specification

We are looking for potential as well as experience. Previous experience in a similar role is welcome but not essential, and your evidence can come from study, volunteering, part-time or casual work, personal projects or other experience.

Essential

Confident user of Microsoft 365 or similar (eg Outlook, Word, Excel, Teams)

Interest in technology and how IT systems work, with a logical approach to solving problems

Good written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to explain things clearly to non-technical colleagues

Well organised, with strong attention to detail and the ability to prioritise and keep track of multiple tasks

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information responsibly

An interest in and commitment to the values of HMDT

Understanding of and commitment to diversity and inclusion

Desirable

Experience of providing IT support (eg in a job, at university, volunteering or for family and friends)

Experience of working with a CRM database (eg Salesforce)

Experience of office administration or customer service

An interest in cyber security or data protection

Experience of LLM AI usage (ChatGPT, Claude etc)

Personal Qualities

Energetic with a pro-active approach, who brings new ideas to the team

Well organised, with a common-sense approach, and willingness to learn

Patient and helpful when supporting colleagues

Sensitive and thoughtful when working with complex historical content

Strong team player with good interpersonal skills, able to work independently and sensitively with colleagues and stakeholders

Available to travel and attend

Applying for the role

We will shortlist candidates based on a CV and a cover letter (maximum two pages) addressing the following:

Why you want to work at HMDT

Why you are interested in this role

How you meet the person specification

Use of AI in your application

We know that many people use AI tools to help with job applications. Please write your cover letter yourself. We want to hear your own voice and your own examples, and cover letters written by AI tend to read much the same as one another, which makes it very difficult for us to tell candidates apart. Using a tool to check your spelling or layout is fine, but the words and the examples should be yours.

To apply and find out more click here.