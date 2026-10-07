Head of School – Educational Provider

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Hendon

Sector: Education

Salary: £72,940.00 - £78,074.00

Closing date: 16th October 2026

Job reference: J-6985

About the Role

Kisharon Noé School is seeking a committed, skilled and compassionate Head of School to join our dedicated leadership team. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist SEND setting, supporting pupils with a wide range of additional needs to achieve their full potential academically, socially and emotionally.

You will provide leadership, development and management across the whole school curriculum to help us deliver high-quality, inclusive learning that reflects our journeys-based curriculum approach and the school’s strong values and ethos.

Person Specification

Holds Qualified Teacher status

Experience of managing pupil / student transition to new setting, in and beyond school

Provide vision, leadership and direction

Ensure that the school is well managed and organised by working with all partners and stakeholders to develop outstanding provision, which will transform the educational and future life opportunities of all pupils

Deliver effective leadership for pupil safeguarding and ensure effective systems are in place to keep all pupils safe

Work with the Director of Education and the trustees and others to create a shared vision and strategic plan for the school, one which inspires and motivates pupils, staff and all other members of the school community and develops the ethos of the school in line with its core aims and values.

Develop positive relationships and attitudes towards pupils, parents, trustees and the local and wider community.

Lead by example – with integrity, creativity, resilience and clarity, drawing on personal and others' expertise and skills.

Whole school designated safeguarding lead, in line with the most recent Keeping Children Safe in Education

Ensure that the school environment offers inclusive opportunities to all pupils whatever their need using all available suitable technologies and other means.

Ensure that new pupils and their parents/carers are looked after and feel a part of the school and continually work with all parents/carers both in and out of school to promote a whole family ethos.

To apply and find out more click here.