Following the recent appointment of the current Head of Elementary, Mrs Nitsan Segev-Levi, to succeed Mrs Rachel Friedmann as Principal, the Board of Carmel School Hong Kong now seeks to appoint a new Head of Elementary with effect from August 2027.

Founded by a group of parents in 1991, Carmel School has been for over three decades a unifying and high-achieving feature of Hong Kong’s thriving Jewish community. It is an International Baccalaureate (IB) school educating over 400 students aged 1-18, from countries all over the world, on three campuses on Hong Kong Island. Carmel’s graduates attain outstanding results and enter top universities worldwide.

The school’s mission is as follows:

“Carmel School is an inclusive Jewish international school committed to academic excellence through fostering intellectual curiosity, self-learning and the individual development of each child.”

See website

This is a truly exceptional opportunity to play a key senior role in leading the Elementary section of an outstanding Jewish international school in Asia.

Applications are welcome from candidates with relevant Elementary School leadership experience

and a successful track record in at least one high-calibre Jewish and/or IB school.

For full details please contact David Cope of Search Associates as soon as possible.

www.searchassociates.com | +44 7737 175107

Final closing date for applications: 15 January 2027