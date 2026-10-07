Youth Worker – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: London

Sector: Health & Social Care

Salary: £13,200 to £14,500 (DOE)

Closing date: 25th October 2026

Job reference: J-6995

Hours: Part-time, 20hrs.

An exciting opportunity for Youth Worker to join a growing team in North West London. We are looking for caring enthusiastic people who share our values and can support someone to live the life they want to have.

About the Role:

The Youth Worker will encourage informal learning that occurs away from a structured, formal classroom environment.

The role is part of the Kisharon Langdon Brady team that provides a welcoming, inclusive environment that focuses on the social aspects of learning that is based on activities, conversation, and interaction.

Activities range from arts and crafts to sports, music, dance, drama, cooking and basically anything else that is fun and allows our members to practice their behaviour in a social environment.

The post holder will be required to work across a variety of different projects and be responsible for planning and delivering engaging 1:1 support and group workshops to young people with learning disabilities and autism.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure Kisharon Langdon delivers on its ambition by developing an exceptional Youth Service,

The role will include the responsibility of delivering specific youth work projects and programmes, helping young people to develop personally, socially and educationally whilst empowering members’ independence,

Establishing positive relationships with all young people, supporting and enabling them to increase their confidence and realise their potential, fully integrating them into all project activities,

To be part of a team of staff that is able to identify the formal and informal educational, social, cultural and recreational needs of our members and plan an innovative activity programme that promotes their personal development.

About you:

This role will suit someone who has a fun and bubbly personality who has fantastic communication skills and good sense of humour, who works well as part of a team. in addition the successful candidate will display the following traits:

You will a naturally caring and enthusiastic person who wants to help young people develop personally and socially,

NVQ Level 2/3 in youth work or equivalent qualified (desirable),

Have experience of working with children and/or young adults who have a learning, social or physical disability,

Have a good understanding and knowledge of the safeguarding requirements,

Hold some experience of organising small scale events or coordinating projects,

Have experience of working in co-production with a range of stakeholders.

What We Offer:

21 days holiday which increases with length of service, plus 8 bank holidays,

Pension scheme – (NatWest Cushion),

Blue light card – access to more than 15,000 discounts from large national & local retailers,

Eyecare benefits – via Vision Express,

Long service recognition and reward & employer referral bonus,

Employee Assistance & Wellbeing Programme with free access to independent advice, support and counselling on a wide range of issues,

Training and development and career progression opportunities.

This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure application to the Disclosure and Barring service if you are successful after interview.

To apply and find out more click here.