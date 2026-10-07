Temp Training & Impact Project Manager – Charity

Contract Type: Temporary

Hours: Part time

Location: London

Sector: Education

Salary: £30,000 (pro rated, DOE)

Closing date: 19th October 2026

Job reference: J-6998

This is a new and evolving role within ORT UK. We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead a new two-year programme which will develop, deliver and evaluate training for ORT UK volunteers.

The programme will focus on three core areas:

Safeguarding – mandatory training for relevant ORT UK volunteers

Mental Health Awareness

Neurodivergence Awareness

The Project Manager will ensure that the programmes are robustly developed, embedded within ORT UK and equipped with the appropriate processes, resources and ownership to ensure their sustainability beyond this two year project period.

They will deliver the programme within an agreed budget.

The programmes will be co-designed with current ORT UK stakeholders, ensuring that the content is practical, relevant and informed by both lived experience and professional expertise.

Training will be delivered through a flexible hybrid model, combining online and in-person sessions. Some sessions may need to take place in the evenings to accommodate volunteers’ working and personal commitments.

The Project Manager will manage the programme from initial needs assessment and co-design through to delivery, evaluation and reporting. They will work with internal colleagues and stakeholders to ensure that the training is relevant, engaging and appropriate for volunteers working with secondary school-aged young people.

This position will be embedded with the ORT JUMP and wider ORT UK team ensuring the work will be a collaborative process.

A key responsibility will be ensuring that robust evaluation is built into each programme from the outset, with quarterly reporting and dashboards demonstrating participation, learning, confidence and impact.

The role will also contribute to the development of an ongoing supervision and support framework for ORT UK volunteers, ensuring that learning from the training is reinforced through continued support and appropriate supervision.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Project Management and Co-Design

Develop and manage a clear two-year project plan, including milestones, budgets, risks and deliverables against an existing KPI framework.

Lead a co-design process with current ORT UK stakeholders, volunteers and relevant experts to identify needs and shape the training programmes.

Ensure volunteer experience, stakeholder insight and professional expertise are reflected in the final training content.

Coordinate internal colleagues, external training providers and other stakeholders.

Ensure the programme remains on track and delivers against agreed objectives as well as within an agreed timeline and budget.

Manage project documentation, communications and reporting.

2. Training Development and Delivery

Assess volunteer training needs and translate these into clear programme requirements.

Research and, where appropriate, commission high-quality training providers and subject experts within budget.

Develop and coordinate the three training programmes through the agreed co-design process.

Establish an effective hybrid delivery model, including online and evening sessions where appropriate.

Ensure mandatory safeguarding training is effectively monitored and followed up.

Ensure training is accessible, practical and relevant to volunteers working with young people.

3. Evaluation and Impact

Develop an evaluation framework covering all three training programmes.

Build meaningful measures of participation, learning, confidence and impact into each programme.

Collect and analyse quantitative and qualitative feedback.

Produce quarterly evaluation reports and dashboards for ORT UK management and, where appropriate, the Board and funders.

Use evaluation findings to improve the training programme and demonstrate its impact.

Ensure that learning and evidence can contribute to future fundraising and demonstrate the value of the programme to funders and stakeholders.

4. Volunteer Support and Supervision

Work with ORT UK team to develop an appropriate model of ongoing supervision and support for volunteers following training.

Ensure volunteers have opportunities to discuss issues, reflect on their practice and access further support where needed.

Gather and adapt, where appropriate, ongoing feedback from volunteers to inform future training and support. This will enable the programme’s sustainability as well as building on the quality of all programmes.

Help ensure that training becomes part of a wider, consistent approach to volunteer development and support.

5. Education, Young People and Safeguarding

Maintain an understanding of the UK secondary education environment and the needs of young people.

Ensure the programme reflects relevant developments in safeguarding, inclusion, mental health and neurodivergence.

Understand the relevance of the Gatsby Benchmarks to careers and employability provision.

Ensure appropriate safeguarding considerations are embedded throughout the volunteer training and support programme.

Person Specification

Essential:

Proven experience of managing projects from development through to delivery and evaluation.

Strong organisational and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple stakeholders and deadlines in line with agreed budgets.

Experience of developing, coordinating or managing training programmes.

Experience of developing evaluation frameworks and measuring outcomes.

Ability to analyse data and produce clear reports, dashboards and recommendations.

Experience of working with external trainers, consultants or training providers.

Good understanding of safeguarding when working with children and young people.

Experience of working in education, youth services, employability or a related environment.

Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.

Able to work independently, take ownership and be solutions focused.

Desirable:

Experience of working within the UK secondary school system and a good understanding of secondary school-aged young people and the environments in which they learn and develop.

Understanding of the Gatsby Benchmarks and their relevance to careers and employability.

Experience of working with charities or volunteer-led organisations.

Knowledge or experience of mental health awareness, neurodivergence or inclusive practice.

Experience of developing training specifically for volunteers.

Experience of working through a co-design approach with stakeholders and/or people with lived experience.

Experience using Microsoft Office or similar tools to create reporting dashboards.

Relevant qualification in education, training, project management or a related field.

PERSONAL QUALITIES

We are looking for someone who is:

Organised and reliable – able to manage a complex programme and deliver against agreed deadlines and budget.

Practical and solutions-focused – able to identify issues and find workable solutions.

Collaborative – able to build effective relationships with the ORT UK team and all other stakeholders.

Evidence-led – interested in understanding whether training is making a difference, not simply whether it has been delivered.

Proactive – comfortable taking ownership, using initiative and moving work forward.

People-focused – understands that effective training needs to work for the people receiving it.

Inclusive – committed to creating positive environments for young people with different needs and experiences.

Additional information

KEY OUTCOMES OF THE ROLE

This is a fixed-term, two year role. By the end of the two-year programme, ORT UK will have:

• Three established and high-quality volunteer training programmes covering safeguarding, mental health awareness and neurodivergence awareness.

A sustainable hybrid model for delivering the training.

A clear system for mandatory safeguarding training and monitoring.

Robust evaluation measures embedded across all three programmes.

Quarterly reporting dashboards demonstrating the reach, quality, learning and impact of the training.

An established approach to ongoing volunteer supervision and support.

A clear evidence base demonstrating the value of the programme to ORT UK, its volunteers, stakeholders and funders.

Recommendations for sustaining and developing the training and supervision programme beyond the initial two-year funding period.

To apply and find out more click here.