Team Leader – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Berkshire, RG45

Sector: Health & Social Care

Salary: £25,789- £28,654

Closing date: 21st October 2026

Job reference: J-6997

About the Role:

We’re looking for a passionate and experienced Team Leader to join a residential care setting, supporting adults with learning disabilities.

In this role, you’ll lead from the front — delivering high-quality, person-centred care, supporting your team, and ensuring the home runs safely and effectively. You’ll work closely with the Home Manager and Deputy Manager to maintain excellent standards and positive outcomes for the people you support.

Your Day-to-Day:

Lead and support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care

Coach, mentor and develop Support Workers to maximise team performance

Ensure care plans are tailored, up to date, and promote independence and choice

Embed person-centred practice across the service

Support recruitment, training and supervision of staff

Assist with day-to-day operations including rotas, health & safety, and reporting

Maintain accurate records in line with CQC and legislative requirements

Promote dignity, inclusion, and active participation within the community

Experience, Qualifications & Training

Essential:

Experience supporting adults with learning disabilities

Strong understanding of person-centred care and support planning

Ability to lead, motivate and develop a team

Knowledge of relevant legislation (e.g. Health & Social Care Act)

Good IT skills and administrative capability

Desirable:

NVQ/QCF Level 3 in Health & Social Care (or working towards)

Previous supervisory or team leader experience

Experience in residential care settings

Coaching or mentoring experience

Reward & Benefits:

We believe great support starts with great staff. Here’s what we offer:

Fully funded induction and training

25 days annual leave + 8 Bank Holidays (FTE)

Enhanced parental pay

Employee Assistance Programme

Health cash plan covering dental, optical, and therapy treatments, with virtual GP access, private consultations, and wellbeing tools via the My Medicash App

Blue Light Card scheme access

Cycle to Work scheme

£300 refer-a-friend bonus

Career development pathway

Free on-site parking

A supportive, experienced team and management

To apply and find out more click here.