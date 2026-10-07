Team Leader – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Berkshire, RG45
Sector: Health & Social Care
Salary: £25,789- £28,654
Closing date: 21st October 2026
Job reference: J-6997
About the Role:
We’re looking for a passionate and experienced Team Leader to join a residential care setting, supporting adults with learning disabilities.
In this role, you’ll lead from the front — delivering high-quality, person-centred care, supporting your team, and ensuring the home runs safely and effectively. You’ll work closely with the Home Manager and Deputy Manager to maintain excellent standards and positive outcomes for the people you support.
Your Day-to-Day:
- Lead and support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care
- Coach, mentor and develop Support Workers to maximise team performance
- Ensure care plans are tailored, up to date, and promote independence and choice
- Embed person-centred practice across the service
- Support recruitment, training and supervision of staff
- Assist with day-to-day operations including rotas, health & safety, and reporting
- Maintain accurate records in line with CQC and legislative requirements
- Promote dignity, inclusion, and active participation within the community
Experience, Qualifications & Training
Essential:
- Experience supporting adults with learning disabilities
- Strong understanding of person-centred care and support planning
- Ability to lead, motivate and develop a team
- Knowledge of relevant legislation (e.g. Health & Social Care Act)
- Good IT skills and administrative capability
Desirable:
- NVQ/QCF Level 3 in Health & Social Care (or working towards)
- Previous supervisory or team leader experience
- Experience in residential care settings
- Coaching or mentoring experience
Reward & Benefits:
We believe great support starts with great staff. Here’s what we offer:
- Fully funded induction and training
- 25 days annual leave + 8 Bank Holidays (FTE)
- Enhanced parental pay
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Health cash plan covering dental, optical, and therapy treatments, with virtual GP access, private consultations, and wellbeing tools via the My Medicash App
- Blue Light Card scheme access
- Cycle to Work scheme
- £300 refer-a-friend bonus
- Career development pathway
- Free on-site parking
- A supportive, experienced team and management
To apply and find out more click here.