Become a Member
Home
Jobs
Communal
Team Leader – Community Organisation

Team Leader – Community Organisation

Work Avenue .png

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Berkshire, RG45

Sector: Health & Social Care

Salary: £25,789- £28,654

Closing date: 21st October 2026

Job reference: J-6997

About the Role:

We’re looking for a passionate and experienced Team Leader to join a residential care setting, supporting adults with learning disabilities.

In this role, you’ll lead from the front — delivering high-quality, person-centred care, supporting your team, and ensuring the home runs safely and effectively. You’ll work closely with the Home Manager and Deputy Manager to maintain excellent standards and positive outcomes for the people you support.

Your Day-to-Day:

  • Lead and support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care
  • Coach, mentor and develop Support Workers to maximise team performance
  • Ensure care plans are tailored, up to date, and promote independence and choice
  • Embed person-centred practice across the service
  • Support recruitment, training and supervision of staff
  • Assist with day-to-day operations including rotas, health & safety, and reporting
  • Maintain accurate records in line with CQC and legislative requirements
  • Promote dignity, inclusion, and active participation within the community

Experience, Qualifications & Training

Essential:

  • Experience supporting adults with learning disabilities
  • Strong understanding of person-centred care and support planning
  • Ability to lead, motivate and develop a team
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation (e.g. Health & Social Care Act)
  • Good IT skills and administrative capability

Desirable:

  • NVQ/QCF Level 3 in Health & Social Care (or working towards)
  • Previous supervisory or team leader experience
  • Experience in residential care settings
  • Coaching or mentoring experience

Reward & Benefits:

We believe great support starts with great staff. Here’s what we offer:

  • Fully funded induction and training
  • 25 days annual leave + 8 Bank Holidays (FTE)
  • Enhanced parental pay
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Health cash plan covering dental, optical, and therapy treatments, with virtual GP access, private consultations, and wellbeing tools via the My Medicash App
  • Blue Light Card scheme access
  • Cycle to Work scheme
  • £300 refer-a-friend bonus
  • Career development pathway
  • Free on-site parking
  • A supportive, experienced team and management

To apply and find out more click here.