Senior Rabbi / Rabbinic Couple

Competitive package commensurate with experience.

United Hebrew Congregation, Leeds is seeking an inspirational Senior Rabbi, ideally together with a Rebbetzen, to lead a warm, modern Orthodox congregation into an exciting new phase of growth, renewal and potential communal amalgamation.

We are looking for a Rabbi with recognised Orthodox semicha, strong Torah knowledge, halachic confidence and outstanding communication skills. The successful candidate will be able to inspire from the pulpit, provide pastoral and halachic guidance, lead lifecycle events and build meaningful relationships across a diverse congregation.

This role requires someone who can uphold Orthodox standards with warmth and accessibility, engaging both highly observant members and those whose connection to synagogue life may be more occasional, cultural or family centred.

The community would particularly value a rabbinic couple able to help strengthen engagement across families, young adults, women’s learning and wider communal life.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to alicia@uhcleeds.com

Closing date: 9am, Wednesday 30th September 2026 UHC may begin selection activity before the closing date and reserves the

right to close applications earlier. For more information about the role please click here.