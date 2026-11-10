Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation
Join Our Community as our next passionate Rabbinic Couple
Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation, known affectionately as “The Shul by the Sea” is looking for a passionate Rabbinic Couple who will become part of the fabric of our community. We are not simply seeking a Rabbi to lead services and Rebbetzen in a multi role. We are looking for people who will build relationships, share in our simchas, support members through difficult moments, inspire learning, engage all generations, and help shape the future of our community. SWHC is a warm and welcoming modern-Orthodox community with heart and a proud history, strong communal values, and a renewed sense of optimism about the future.
Candidates should hold Semicha recognised by the Office of the Chief Rabbi / London Beth Din.
We offer:
The area benefits from an expanding Chareidi Community with Jewish Schools, minyanim, a Kosher Supermarket, Eruv, Mikvos, a Prayer Space & Shabbat room facilities at our local NHS Hospital.
How to Apply
Please submit your CV/resume and covering letter/application form, (which can be downloaded here), explaining your interest and alignment to the role, to: Chairman@swhc.org.uk
All applications must be received by 9am on Thursday 31st December 2026. SWHC will begin the selection processes as applications come in and reserves the right to bring the deadline forward. Interviewing will begin mid-January 2027.
SWHC will endeavour to respond to all applicants but this may not be possible, depending on response