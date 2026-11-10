Join Our Community as our next passionate Rabbinic Couple

Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation, known affectionately as “The Shul by the Sea” is looking for a passionate Rabbinic Couple who will become part of the fabric of our community. We are not simply seeking a Rabbi to lead services and Rebbetzen in a multi role. We are looking for people who will build relationships, share in our simchas, support members through difficult moments, inspire learning, engage all generations, and help shape the future of our community. SWHC is a warm and welcoming modern-Orthodox community with heart and a proud history, strong communal values, and a renewed sense of optimism about the future.

Our next Rabbinic Couple will:

Bring warmth,authenticity, and approachability

Inspire through teaching, leadership, and example

Create meaningful connections across the community

Engage with children, families, young professionals, and older members alike

Be visible and involved in communal life

Lead engaging services and meaningful learning opportunities

Provide compassionate pastoral support

Embrace the opportunity to grow and strengthen community life

Candidates should hold Semicha recognised by the Office of the Chief Rabbi / London Beth Din.

We offer:

A welcoming and supportive kehillah

Coastal living within easy reach of London

Competitive package including Family accommodation

The opportunity to make a genuine difference

Flexibility around start dates

A community that values relationships, openness, and partnership

State of the Art Synagogue

The area benefits from an expanding Chareidi Community with Jewish Schools, minyanim, a Kosher Supermarket, Eruv, Mikvos, a Prayer Space & Shabbat room facilities at our local NHS Hospital.

How to Apply

Please submit your CV/resume and covering letter/application form, (which can be downloaded here), explaining your interest and alignment to the role, to: Chairman@swhc.org.uk

All applications must be received by 9am on Thursday 31st December 2026. SWHC will begin the selection processes as applications come in and reserves the right to bring the deadline forward. Interviewing will begin mid-January 2027.

SWHC will endeavour to respond to all applicants but this may not be possible, depending on response