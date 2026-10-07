Rabbinic & Office Administrator – Synagogue

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: N20

Sector: Administration

Salary: £17,000 (Actual Salary for 24 hours/week)

Closing date: 30th October 2026

Job reference: J-6980

24 hours per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10am-4pm)

Job description

Administrative support for the Rabbi including Days of Awe and religious services as required

Diary management and the organisation of meetings for the Rabbi

Administrative support for Religion School and B’nei Mitzvah classes

Maintaining the Synagogue (online) diary, keeping all relevant people informed and up to date on any changes

Produce or supervise production of news sheets, leaflets, emails, letters etc., to promote activities, services and events

Arrange volunteer rotas

Attend and minute the monthly Synagogue Council Meeting, AGM and other meetings

Person Specification

Working in a professional office environment

Understanding of Synagogue Activities

Excellent written communication skills

IT literate with accurate keyboard skills

Ability to see all jobs through to completion

Very good attention to detail

Excellent time management

Well organised and able to meet deadlines

To apply and find out more click here.