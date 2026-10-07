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Rabbinic & Office Administrator – Synagogue

Rabbinic & Office Administrator – Synagogue

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Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: N20

Sector: Administration

Salary: £17,000 (Actual Salary for 24 hours/week)

Closing date: 30th October 2026

Job reference: J-6980

24 hours per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10am-4pm)

Job description

  • Administrative support for the Rabbi including Days of Awe and religious services as required
  • Diary management and the organisation of meetings for the Rabbi
  • Administrative support for Religion School and B’nei Mitzvah classes
  • Maintaining the Synagogue (online) diary, keeping all relevant people informed and up to date on any changes
  • Produce or supervise production of news sheets, leaflets, emails, letters etc., to promote activities, services and events
  • Arrange volunteer rotas
  • Attend and minute the monthly Synagogue Council Meeting, AGM and other meetings

Person Specification

  • Working in a professional office environment
  • Understanding of Synagogue Activities
  • Excellent written communication skills
  • IT literate with accurate keyboard skills
  • Ability to see all jobs through to completion
  • Very good attention to detail
  • Excellent time management
  • Well organised and able to meet deadlines

To apply and find out more click here.