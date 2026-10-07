Rabbinic & Office Administrator – Synagogue

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Part time
Location: N20
Sector: Administration
Salary: £17,000 (Actual Salary for 24 hours/week)
Closing date: 30th October 2026
Job reference: J-6980
24 hours per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10am-4pm)
Job description
- Administrative support for the Rabbi including Days of Awe and religious services as required
- Diary management and the organisation of meetings for the Rabbi
- Administrative support for Religion School and B’nei Mitzvah classes
- Maintaining the Synagogue (online) diary, keeping all relevant people informed and up to date on any changes
- Produce or supervise production of news sheets, leaflets, emails, letters etc., to promote activities, services and events
- Arrange volunteer rotas
- Attend and minute the monthly Synagogue Council Meeting, AGM and other meetings
Person Specification
- Working in a professional office environment
- Understanding of Synagogue Activities
- Excellent written communication skills
- IT literate with accurate keyboard skills
- Ability to see all jobs through to completion
- Very good attention to detail
- Excellent time management
- Well organised and able to meet deadlines
To apply and find out more click here.