Rabbi (M/F)

Contract Type: Initial appointment for one year, with the intention of extending it if both parties are satisfied

Hours: Full time, in principle; given the nature of the work, the position requires flexibility

Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Sector: Rabbinic / Religious leadership

Salary: [to be confirmed]

Closing date: 8th November 2026

Job reference: LJG-RABBI-2026

Would you like to help build liberal Jewish life in Amsterdam?

The Liberal Jewish Congregation Amsterdam (LJG) is the largest Progressive Jewish congregation in the Netherlands. We are a lively and diverse community, firmly rooted in Jewish tradition, engaged with society and the world around us, and focused on the future.

After more than 30 years with the congregation, one of our rabbis is retiring. This opens the way for a new rabbi, who will work alongside our other rabbi, who has now been with the LJG for more than 10 years, and with the colleagues in our rabbinic team.

We are looking for a rabbi who inspires and connects. A spiritual leader who feels at home in a congregation where religion, education, pastoral care, encounter and social engagement are inseparably connected. This makes it a unique rabbinic position, in a flourishing and evolving congregation, in dynamic Amsterdam.

Job description

Leading the religious life of the congregation: services, Shabbat and the festivals, and life-cycle moments

Teaching and inspiring lifelong learning, in cooperation with the Study Centre and the Levisson Institute

Jewish education of children, teenagers and young adults, together with the Talmud Torah team and the youth workers of Netzer and TAMAR

Pastoral care, together with the pastoral care worker, the shammash and volunteers

Guiding giyur candidates, as a member of the College of Rabbis and the Liberal Beit Din

Representing the congregation within the Jewish community, in society and in the media

Person specification

An ordination from a seminary recognised by the EUPJ/ERA, or equivalent standing

A good command of Hebrew and of the liturgical tradition of the Liberal Jewish congregations

Rooted in the liberal Jewish tradition and endorsing the principles of the World Union for Progressive Judaism

Enjoys working in a team of committed colleagues and many volunteers, and believes in the power of teamwork

A vision of Jewish education and experience in teaching children, teenagers and adults

Able to represent our congregation with conviction and nuance within the Jewish community and in society

Firmly grounded in society, attentive to the questions of our time, and wanting to build the future of Liberal Judaism in the Netherlands together with us

Willing to settle in Amsterdam or its surroundings

International candidates are expected to be willing to learn Dutch to a professional level within a year and to take the Levisson Institute’s course on Dutch Liberal Judaism

Amsterdam offers an exceptional working environment: the largest and most diverse Jewish community in the Netherlands, with a rich network of Jewish organisations, denominations and civil-society partners, with whom we work closely.

Want to know more?

We have prepared a brochure with detailed information about our congregation and the position. You can download it at https://ljgamsterdam.nl/vacancy-rabbi/. We prefer to get to know potential candidates personally. For more information, please contact Tom de Swaan, chair of the LJG Amsterdam and of the selection committee, at werving@ljg.nl. We would be delighted to have an informal, no-obligation conversation with you.