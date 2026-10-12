Rabbi (M/F)

Liberal Jewish Congregation Amsterdam
Contract Type: Initial appointment for one year, with the intention of extending it if both parties are satisfied
Hours: Full time, in principle; given the nature of the work, the position requires flexibility
Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Sector: Rabbinic / Religious leadership
Salary: [to be confirmed]
Closing date: 8th November 2026
Job reference: LJG-RABBI-2026
Would you like to help build liberal Jewish life in Amsterdam?
The Liberal Jewish Congregation Amsterdam (LJG) is the largest Progressive Jewish congregation in the Netherlands. We are a lively and diverse community, firmly rooted in Jewish tradition, engaged with society and the world around us, and focused on the future.
After more than 30 years with the congregation, one of our rabbis is retiring. This opens the way for a new rabbi, who will work alongside our other rabbi, who has now been with the LJG for more than 10 years, and with the colleagues in our rabbinic team.
We are looking for a rabbi who inspires and connects. A spiritual leader who feels at home in a congregation where religion, education, pastoral care, encounter and social engagement are inseparably connected. This makes it a unique rabbinic position, in a flourishing and evolving congregation, in dynamic Amsterdam.
Job description
International candidates are expected to be willing to learn Dutch to a professional level within a year and to take the Levisson Institute’s course on Dutch Liberal Judaism
Amsterdam offers an exceptional working environment: the largest and most diverse Jewish community in the Netherlands, with a rich network of Jewish organisations, denominations and civil-society partners, with whom we work closely.
Want to know more?
We have prepared a brochure with detailed information about our congregation and the position. You can download it at https://ljgamsterdam.nl/vacancy-rabbi/. We prefer to get to know potential candidates personally. For more information, please contact Tom de Swaan, chair of the LJG Amsterdam and of the selection committee, at werving@ljg.nl. We would be delighted to have an informal, no-obligation conversation with you.