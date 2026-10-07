Project Coordinator – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Kenton

Sector: Operations

Salary: £25,000–£27,000, dependent on experience

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6966

Purpose of Position

We are currently recruiting an energetic and enthusiastic Project Coordinator with a keen interest in the personal and social issues young people face in today’s society. We are particularly interested to hear from candidates with a good understanding of contemporary and historical manifestations of antisemitism and relevant education or youth work experience. Streetwise Project Coordinators are responsible for delivering a broad range of informal education sessions, predominantly in schools during term time and occasionally across weekends, evenings and school holidays in youth movements and other communal settings. The Project Coordinator will develop relationships with schools and community organisations, manage bookings to hit reach targets, and develop the Streetwise curriculum to create engaging programmes for young people in schools and communities.The successful applicant will join a strong and dynamic Education Department and will be directly supervised by the Streetwise Manager. In-depth training on our core topics is provided; a teaching qualification is not required.

Key Direct Responsibilities: Stakeholder Relationships

Build and maintain relationships with headteachers, heads of year, PSHE and Jewish Studies leads, JSoc contacts, youth movements and community organisations.

Identify and approach new schools and partners to widen Streetwise’s reach, including mainstream schools with Jewish students.

Act as the main point of contact for partners, understanding their needs and tailoring programmes to fit.

Represent Streetwise at community events, conferences and partner meetings, and support events within the Maccabi GB and CST calendar.

Facilitation

Facilitate all Streetwise programming in schools, predominantly during term time.

Deliver informal education in youth movements, summer camps, synagogues and other community settings, occasionally during evenings, weekends and school holidays, and across Great Britain.

Recruit, brief and support freelance or volunteer facilitators where needed.

Bookings and Reach Targets

Maintain the bookings calendar for schools and community sessions, from enquiry to confirmation and follow-up.

Plan the year ahead to meet agreed targets for sessions delivered, schools reached and young people engaged.

Coordinate facilitators, logistics, materials and travel for each session.

Keep accurate records of bookings, attendance and reach, and report on progress against targets.

Collect and analyse evaluation data to demonstrate impact to leadership and funders.

Create engaging posts and content to showcase our work and support national campaigns.

Programme Development

Develop and refresh the Streetwise curriculum across primary, secondary and community settings.

Design engaging, age-appropriate informal education sessions on antisemitism, personal safety, wellbeing and resilience.

Keep content current, reflecting contemporary antisemitism (including online and on campus) and its historical roots.

Develop specialist programmes such as the Antisemitism Ambassador courses and JSoc sessions.

Create high-quality session plans, resources and facilitator guides.

Person Specification

Experience in antisemitism education, informal education or youth work E

Experience facilitating sessions with groups of young people E

Keen interest in the personal and social issues young people face in today’s society E

Understanding of safeguarding principles when working with young people E

Experience building relationships with partners or stakeholders E

Excellent organisational skills, able to manage a busy bookings calendar and deadlines E

Confident, engaging facilitator who can adapt to different ages and settings E

Excellent written and verbal communication skills E

Energetic, enthusiastic and proactive, with a “can-do” attitude E

Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a small team E

IT literacy (Microsoft Word, Excel, email) E

Willingness to work some evenings, weekends and school holidays, and to travel across the UK E

Knowledge of contemporary and historical manifestations of antisemitism D

Experience writing curriculum, session plans or educational resources D

Experience working in a classroom environment, in faith or mainstream schools D

Experience working to reach or delivery targets D

Knowledge of the UK Jewish community, its schools and youth movements D

Social media or content-creation skills D

Owns a car and holds a full, clean driving licence D

For more information about the role, or to receive a personal recommendation, please contact our recruitment team. Melissa: melissa@theworkavenue.org.uk or Yael: yb@theworkavenue.org.uk