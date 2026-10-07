Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Temple Fortune (Office-Based)
Sector: Operations
Salary: £30,000 - £38,000 (Dependent on Experience)
Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis
Job reference: J-6901
We are a vibrant and powerful hub that brings together young Jews, creating meaningful connections, inspiring growth, and building a dynamic community in London and beyond. We are looking for a dynamic, organised, and creative Operations Manager to join our team!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As our Operations Manager, you will manage:
- Plan, coordinate, and run exciting events and programs for our Jewish community
- Marketing and communications
- Office duties, budgeting and compliance to ensure smooth daily operations
- Build and strengthen engagement with students and young professionals
- Develop social, cultural, and educational initiatives that inspire and connect
WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR
- Passionate about Jewish community building and working with young people
- Excellent organisational and communication skills
- Creative, proactive, and able to take initiative
- Experience in operations and event planning or community work
- If you’re experienced and ready to make an impact to help shape the future of our vibrant Community – get in touch!
To apply and find out more click here.