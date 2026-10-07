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Operations and Logistics Manager – Charity

Operations and Logistics Manager – Charity

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Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Temple Fortune (Office-Based)

Sector: Operations

Salary: £30,000 - £38,000 (Dependent on Experience)

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6901

We are a vibrant and powerful hub that brings together young Jews, creating meaningful connections, inspiring growth, and building a dynamic community in London and beyond. We are looking for a dynamic, organised, and creative Operations Manager to join our team!

ABOUT THE ROLE

As our Operations Manager, you will manage:

  • Plan, coordinate, and run exciting events and programs for our Jewish community
  • Marketing and communications
  • Office duties, budgeting and compliance to ensure smooth daily operations
  • Build and strengthen engagement with students and young professionals
  • Develop social, cultural, and educational initiatives that inspire and connect

WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR

  • Passionate about Jewish community building and working with young people
  • Excellent organisational and communication skills
  • Creative, proactive, and able to take initiative
  • Experience in operations and event planning or community work
  • If you’re experienced and ready to make an impact to help shape the future of our vibrant Community – get in touch!

To apply and find out more click here.