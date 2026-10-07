Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Temple Fortune (Office-Based)

Sector: Operations

Salary: £30,000 - £38,000 (Dependent on Experience)

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6901

We are a vibrant and powerful hub that brings together young Jews, creating meaningful connections, inspiring growth, and building a dynamic community in London and beyond. We are looking for a dynamic, organised, and creative Operations Manager to join our team!

ABOUT THE ROLE

As our Operations Manager, you will manage:

Plan, coordinate, and run exciting events and programs for our Jewish community

Marketing and communications

Office duties, budgeting and compliance to ensure smooth daily operations

Build and strengthen engagement with students and young professionals

Develop social, cultural, and educational initiatives that inspire and connect

WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Passionate about Jewish community building and working with young people

Excellent organisational and communication skills

Creative, proactive, and able to take initiative

Experience in operations and event planning or community work

If you’re experienced and ready to make an impact to help shape the future of our vibrant Community – get in touch!

To apply and find out more click here.