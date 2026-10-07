Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: Wimbeldon / Hybrid

Sector: Administration

Salary: 16-18 per hour

Closing date: 9th October 2026

Job reference: J-6987

3-4 days/week | £16-£18 per hour (depending on experience) | Hybrid (not fully remote)

About the role

We are seeking an organised, reliable and people-focused Office Assistant to play a central role in the smooth and effective running of our synagogue. This is a varied and important role, combining membership administration, communications, pastoral and lifecycle support, service and ritual administration, event coordination and day-to-day operational support.

The successful candidate will report into the leader of the administration team and will be a key point of contact for members, prospective members, the Rabbi, other office staff, wardens, volunteers, Board members and external partners. They will ensure that our administrative systems and records are accurate and well maintained, communications are effective and timely, and that the many practical details behind synagogue life are managed with care and consistency.

The role requires someone who is highly organised and attentive to detail, while also being warm, approachable and sensitive and discrete when dealing with members, particularly around bereavement and other significant lifecycle events. The successful candidate will be working within a small team and will be expected to conduct themselves in accordance with the values of the synagogue and Progressive Judaism.

Key responsibilities

Membership and member services

Act as a first point of contact for membership, visitors, and conversion enquiries, responding promptly and professionally.

Carry out appropriate initial due diligence and provide prospective members with relevant information.

Follow up enquiries and prospective members in accordance with agreed processes.

Maintain accurate membership records, including household and contact details.

Keep membership subscriptions and related records up to date.

Manage High Holiday and other event ticketing and cross-check information against membership records.

Respond to member enquiries relating to lifecycle events and other synagogue services.

Maintain accurate Yahrzeit information and ensure appropriate notices and communications are issued.

Marketing and Communications

Support the preparation of and coordinate distribution of all synagogue communications, including but not limited to weekly newsletters, service information e-zines, Yahrzeit notices and more.

Maintain accurate distribution lists to ensure communications reach the appropriate audiences.

Respond to queries that result from all communications.

Events and operational coordination

Coordinate event bookings and registrations, including school visits.

Make appropriate arrangements and prepare materials for events and visits.

Coordinate room bookings and ensure setup instructions are communicated.

Support the practical delivery of services and events.

Provide on-the-day operational coordination where required.

Ritual and service administration

Prepare weekly Bimah lists and maintain the Bimah binder and Yahrzeit rotation records.

Prepare weekly Rabbi appointment and service information packs.

Support the logistical administration of regular services and lifecycle events.

Communicate relevant Yahrzeit information and updates to wardens.

Ensure administrative and logistical arrangements are in place for services.

Security and warden coordination

Arrange security provision and related practical requirements.

Prepare and distribute quarterly Saturday and festival security rotas.

Maintain effective communication with wardens and rota volunteers.

Issue reminders and follow up where necessary to ensure adequate cover.

Bereavement and pastoral administration

Support the Rabbi, the Community and Care worker, and wardens with the sensitive and timely administration of bereavements.

Ensure deaths and relevant information are accurately recorded across the required systems.

Maintain funeral and bereavement records, including 30-day and one-year Yahrzeit tracking.

Keep wardens informed of relevant Yahrzeit information.

Provide administrative support for the Rabbi's pastoral work, including appointments, birthday calls and home-visit lists.

Handle sensitive personal information with discretion, empathy and confidentiality and in accordance with legal requirements.

General administration and finance support

Manage incoming telephone and email enquiries.

Maintain office supplies and ensure basic operational requirements are met.

Maintain appropriate e-filing and records-management systems.

Assist with external administrative tasks and community activities where required.

Board and organisational support

Prepare a regular report for the Board covering areas such as:

membership movements

communications activity

operational issues

bereavement statistics, where required

Identify operational issues and escalate matters appropriately to the Rabbi, Board or relevant officeholder.

Support the development and maintenance of effective administrative processes.

Systems and data

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records on the synagogue's CRM and other systems, including Rakefet and Mailchimp.

Ensure consistency between membership, communications and Yahrzeit records.

Maintain accurate operational data and records.

Handle personal information appropriately and in accordance with GDPR and synagogue policies.

Ensure records relating to deceased members are managed sensitively and appropriately.

About you

You will be an experienced administrator or coordinator who enjoys making things work smoothly behind the scenes. You will be highly organised, dependable and comfortable managing multiple priorities and deadlines.

You will combine excellent attention to detail with a warm and professional manner. You will understand that synagogue administration is ultimately about supporting people and community, and will approach sensitive situations with tact, empathy and discretion.

You will be an excellent communicator both verbally and in writing, with a proven ability to adjust your message and tone depending on your audience.

You will be confident using digital systems and databases and will be comfortable learning new systems where required. You will also be someone who takes ownership of their work, follows established processes carefully and knows when an issue needs to be escalated.

You will be used to handling confidential information strictly in accordance with agreed processes

Knowledge or experience of synagogue administration, Jewish communal life or lifecycle events would be advantageous, but we are primarily looking for someone with the right organisational, interpersonal and administrative skills.

Why join us?

This is an opportunity to take on a genuinely varied and meaningful role at the heart of synagogue life. You will work closely with the Rabbi, Board, wardens, volunteers and members, helping to ensure that the synagogue operates smoothly and that members receive a high standard of service and support.

To apply and find out more click here.