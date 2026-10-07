Office Administrator – Luxury Jewellery Business

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Part time

Location: Temple Fortune (Office-Based)

Sector: Administration

Salary: £30,000 FTE

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-6962

This is a lovely opportunity to join a luxury diamond business, which has recently moved into new offices in Temple Fortune. The company is looking for a presentable candidate who can represent the business and feel comfortable catering to a luxury clientele. Day to day, the role covers accounts and invoicing using Xero alongside the accountant, keeping on top of general paperwork and administration, and liaising with clients to arrange follow up appointments and coordinate the sending of items and parcels. There is genuine scope for the role to grow into sales, and full training on the diamond business itself will be provided.

Working hours are Monday to Friday, 9:30 to 3:30, with some flexibility and an earlier finish on Fridays. The company is looking for someone with previous work experience who is well presented and confident selling to a luxury market. Salary is £20,000 to £25,000 depending on experience, for around 30 hours per week. We are looking for an organised, reliable and confident person to manage the day-to-day administration of the office. The role combines basic accounts, stock control, shipments, client and supplier communication, and general office support.

Accounts & Invoicing

Create and send client invoices.

Use Xero for basic bookkeeping and accounts administration.

Keep track of payments received, outstanding client payments and payments going out.

Liaise with the accountant and provide information or documents when required.

Stock Control & Arcadia

Manage and keep stock records up to date using Arcadia.

Record stock purchased or received from suppliers.

Track stock received on memo / approbation.

Keep accurate records of stock movements in and out.

Help ensure physical stock corresponds with the records on the system.

Further Arcadia responsibilities will be added separately.

Shipments, Post & Deliveries

Manage incoming and outgoing shipments and post.

Keep records of goods sent and received.

Link shipments to the relevant client, supplier or stock and follow up when necessary.

Client & Supplier Liaison

Communicate with clients regarding orders, stock and general queries.

Liaise with suppliers regarding stock, orders, invoices and deliveries.

Office Administration & Supplies

Monitor and reorder general office supplies and stationery.

Maintain packaging and diamond-related supplies, including parcel papers, plastic bags, Jiffybags, envelopes and stamps.

Keep drinks and other office consumables stocked.

Deal with occasional administrative matters such as annual insurance renewals, phoneproviders and office bills.

Marketing Support

Basic Canva knowledge to create simple, professional product adverts for WhatsApp Status and

similar marketing.

Prepare product images and information for advertising when required.

Skills Required

Good basic computer skills.

Basic knowledge of Xero and accounts.

Organised and accurate, with good attention to detail.

Confident communicating with clients, suppliers and the accountant.

Able to manage several day-to-day responsibilities and follow tasks through.

To apply and find out more click here.