Investigations Officer – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: NW London
Sector: Operations
Salary: £30,000-£32,000
Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis
Job reference: J-5777
Job purpose
As an Investigations Officer you will fight the spread of antisemitism in the UK. Your research will examine the threat posed by antisemitism to the Jewish community in the UK. Your work will contribute to CST’s engagement with policy makers, law enforcement and civil society about the changing shape of the world’s oldest hatred.
Maintaining confidentiality is an integral part of the role. This is an entry level position, if you’re comfortable using and exploring the internet and social media for research purposes this could well be the job for you. A working knowledge of OSINT tools is an advantage though training will be provided.
Your key responsibilities for this role are as follows:
- To work with the Head of Investigations in researching the actions of anti-Semitic groups and individuals in the UK.
- To use OSINT skills to regularly monitor for antisemitic activity.
- To develop online tools and skills to assist you in your research work.
- To conduct outreach work for the purposes of sharing information pertinent to the study of contemporary antisemitism.
- To work with CST campus staff to ensure incidents are logged and that the team is coordinating with communal partners effectively.
Key skills:
- Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team
- Ability to prioritise work accurately to strict deadlines, prioritise workload and work under pressure
- Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work within a small, focussed team
- Possess a natural ability to build strong relationships
- Good communication and presentation skills
- General IT literacy as well as strong understanding of social media
- Knowledge and understanding of the UK Jewish community is a bonus
You must be a team player, and have:
- Excellent understanding of the threats affecting the Jewish community, antisemitism and what constitutes antisemitic discourse
- Ability to be discreet and maintain confidentiality
- High proficiency with social media with demonstrable ability to research and interpret primary source data
- Possess high standards of accuracy and professionalism
- Preference for a graduate with an upper second- or first-class degree
To apply and find out more click here.