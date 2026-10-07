Investigations Officer – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: NW London

Sector: Operations

Salary: £30,000-£32,000

Closing date: Applications accepted on a rolling basis

Job reference: J-5777

Job purpose

As an Investigations Officer you will fight the spread of antisemitism in the UK. Your research will examine the threat posed by antisemitism to the Jewish community in the UK. Your work will contribute to CST’s engagement with policy makers, law enforcement and civil society about the changing shape of the world’s oldest hatred.

Maintaining confidentiality is an integral part of the role. This is an entry level position, if you’re comfortable using and exploring the internet and social media for research purposes this could well be the job for you. A working knowledge of OSINT tools is an advantage though training will be provided.

Your key responsibilities for this role are as follows:

To work with the Head of Investigations in researching the actions of anti-Semitic groups and individuals in the UK.

To use OSINT skills to regularly monitor for antisemitic activity.

To develop online tools and skills to assist you in your research work.

To conduct outreach work for the purposes of sharing information pertinent to the study of contemporary antisemitism.

To work with CST campus staff to ensure incidents are logged and that the team is coordinating with communal partners effectively.

Key skills:

Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team

Ability to prioritise work accurately to strict deadlines, prioritise workload and work under pressure

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work within a small, focussed team

Possess a natural ability to build strong relationships

Good communication and presentation skills

General IT literacy as well as strong understanding of social media

Knowledge and understanding of the UK Jewish community is a bonus

You must be a team player, and have:

Excellent understanding of the threats affecting the Jewish community, antisemitism and what constitutes antisemitic discourse

Ability to be discreet and maintain confidentiality

High proficiency with social media with demonstrable ability to research and interpret primary source data

Possess high standards of accuracy and professionalism

Preference for a graduate with an upper second- or first-class degree

To apply and find out more click here.