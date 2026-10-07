Individual Giving and Legacy Manager – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: London

Sector: Fundraising

Salary: Up to £45,000 (DOE)

Closing date: 5pm 26th October 2026

Job reference: J-6990

Purpose of Role

As a popular and well-established community and cultural centre with well over 100,000 visitors/year, we have the opportunity to translate broad based engagement into greater ongoing charitable support. Our new Individual Giving and Legacy Manager will help us to deliver on the immense potential of this area of giving.

In this new role, you will deliver community giving initiatives and lead the roll-out and operation of our refreshed friends (membership) scheme. You will develop integrated supporter journeys for our regular donors, with the potential to design new activities to facilitate this. You will also be responsible for growing our legacy programme, working in partnership with Marketing and Communications colleagues to expand reach and visibility, and personally engaging with enquirers and pledgers.

In this role, you will be building on solid income foundations (c. £180k+/year) and a recent growth, while also having the opportunity to shape what the future looks like for this key giving area. This position would be ideal for someone who is data and process-led, and also values direct, personal engagement with current and potential supporters.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement Individual Giving and Legacy programmes (IGLs), with support on strategic direction from the Fundraising Director.

Drive and manage regular and episodic giving from those giving up to £1k/annum, with administrative support from the Fundraising Coordinator. This will include the implementation of an existing matched giving campaign as well as the design and operationalisation of new products.

Build and deliver supporter journeys that maximise engagement and giving in-year and year-to-year. As well as growing the volume and value of in-life giving, you will identify and build supporter journeys that facilitate these donors becoming legators.

Oversee the redesign and relaunch of our Friends programme (with support from external consultants if/as necessary).

Working in partnership with the Marketing and Communications team and Fundraising Director, design and enhance messaging to, and communications with, prospective and current IGL donors.

Collate and manage data on the performance of specific IGL campaigns and initiatives.

Use data (internal and sector comparators where relevant) to identify how product/activity fundraising outputs can be strengthened, and to inform new and improved approaches.

Ensure high-quality thanking and stewardship of IGL supporters, balancing a systematic, scalable approach with a personal touch.

Manage any contractor/supplier relationships required to deliver the IGL programmes.

Protect and enhance our reputation, representing the organisation in a professional manner to all stakeholders, and acting as an advocate for the work.

Attend relevant staff meetings, supervision, training days and other events as required.

Work flexibly, including occasional evenings and Sundays.

Undertake other reasonable duties as required by line management.

Person Specification

Essential Skills & Experience

Extensive track record of Individual Giving (IG) and/or Legacy fundraising

Experience in setting-up and delivering new IG and/or Legacy campaigns/products

Experience in evaluating IGL campaigns/products success and making or proposing improvements

Track record of developing and implementing a range of supporter journeys

Experience of personally delivering high-quality supporter care

Strong numeracy skills and ability to extract insight from both quantitative and qualitative data

Excellent attention to detail

Highly organised, with a methodical approach to structuring and delivering work

Ability to navigate competing priorities and manage time-sensitive issues in a calm, professional manner

Strong relationship-building and stakeholder management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrable understanding of how to operate in compliance with Data Protection requirements and other relevant legal and ethical frameworks

High level of IT proficiency (including Microsoft Office software), including confidence in use of CRMs

Desirable Skills & Experience

Experience of setting-up and/or running a friends (membership) scheme

Direct knowledge or experience of fundraising in cultural and/or Jewish organisations

Experience in working with external suppliers/agencies on IGL campaigns/deliverables

Strong experience of working cross-functionally (i.e. with Marketing and Communications) on programme design and delivery

Experience of deploying project management tools to support roll-out and delivery of complex, multi stakeholder projects

Personal Qualities

Approachable, collaborative and able to engage with diverse stakeholders

An affinity with our vision and mission

A proactive and flexible approach to their work

Commitment to our values and mission

To apply and find out more click here.