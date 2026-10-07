Individual Giving and Legacy Manager – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: London
Sector: Fundraising
Salary: Up to £45,000 (DOE)
Closing date: 5pm 26th October 2026
Job reference: J-6990
Purpose of Role
As a popular and well-established community and cultural centre with well over 100,000 visitors/year, we have the opportunity to translate broad based engagement into greater ongoing charitable support. Our new Individual Giving and Legacy Manager will help us to deliver on the immense potential of this area of giving.
In this new role, you will deliver community giving initiatives and lead the roll-out and operation of our refreshed friends (membership) scheme. You will develop integrated supporter journeys for our regular donors, with the potential to design new activities to facilitate this. You will also be responsible for growing our legacy programme, working in partnership with Marketing and Communications colleagues to expand reach and visibility, and personally engaging with enquirers and pledgers.
In this role, you will be building on solid income foundations (c. £180k+/year) and a recent growth, while also having the opportunity to shape what the future looks like for this key giving area. This position would be ideal for someone who is data and process-led, and also values direct, personal engagement with current and potential supporters.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and implement Individual Giving and Legacy programmes (IGLs), with support on strategic direction from the Fundraising Director.
- Drive and manage regular and episodic giving from those giving up to £1k/annum, with administrative support from the Fundraising Coordinator. This will include the implementation of an existing matched giving campaign as well as the design and operationalisation of new products.
- Build and deliver supporter journeys that maximise engagement and giving in-year and year-to-year. As well as growing the volume and value of in-life giving, you will identify and build supporter journeys that facilitate these donors becoming legators.
- Oversee the redesign and relaunch of our Friends programme (with support from external consultants if/as necessary).
- Working in partnership with the Marketing and Communications team and Fundraising Director, design and enhance messaging to, and communications with, prospective and current IGL donors.
- Collate and manage data on the performance of specific IGL campaigns and initiatives.
- Use data (internal and sector comparators where relevant) to identify how product/activity fundraising outputs can be strengthened, and to inform new and improved approaches.
- Ensure high-quality thanking and stewardship of IGL supporters, balancing a systematic, scalable approach with a personal touch.
- Manage any contractor/supplier relationships required to deliver the IGL programmes.
- Protect and enhance our reputation, representing the organisation in a professional manner to all stakeholders, and acting as an advocate for the work.
- Attend relevant staff meetings, supervision, training days and other events as required.
- Work flexibly, including occasional evenings and Sundays.
- Undertake other reasonable duties as required by line management.
Person Specification
Essential Skills & Experience
- Extensive track record of Individual Giving (IG) and/or Legacy fundraising
- Experience in setting-up and delivering new IG and/or Legacy campaigns/products
- Experience in evaluating IGL campaigns/products success and making or proposing improvements
- Track record of developing and implementing a range of supporter journeys
- Experience of personally delivering high-quality supporter care
- Strong numeracy skills and ability to extract insight from both quantitative and qualitative data
- Excellent attention to detail
- Highly organised, with a methodical approach to structuring and delivering work
- Ability to navigate competing priorities and manage time-sensitive issues in a calm, professional manner
- Strong relationship-building and stakeholder management skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Demonstrable understanding of how to operate in compliance with Data Protection requirements and other relevant legal and ethical frameworks
- High level of IT proficiency (including Microsoft Office software), including confidence in use of CRMs
Desirable Skills & Experience
- Experience of setting-up and/or running a friends (membership) scheme
- Direct knowledge or experience of fundraising in cultural and/or Jewish organisations
- Experience in working with external suppliers/agencies on IGL campaigns/deliverables
- Strong experience of working cross-functionally (i.e. with Marketing and Communications) on programme design and delivery
- Experience of deploying project management tools to support roll-out and delivery of complex, multi stakeholder projects
Personal Qualities
- Approachable, collaborative and able to engage with diverse stakeholders
- An affinity with our vision and mission
- A proactive and flexible approach to their work
- Commitment to our values and mission
To apply and find out more click here.