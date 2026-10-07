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Fundraising Executive (Mat-Cover) – Community Organisation

Fundraising Executive (Mat-Cover) – Community Organisation

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Contract Type: Temporary

Hours: Full time

Location: Broadway House, HA7

Sector: Fundraising

Salary: £33,525 - £37,249

Closing date: 11th October 2026

Job reference: J-6828

You will build meaningful relationships with young professionals, families, and community networks, helping to introduce new audiences to Norwood and create a strong pipeline of future supporters. Through events, campaigns, and peer-led fundraising activity, you will create engaging opportunities that inspire people to get involved, give back, and stay connected to Norwood over the long term.

You will:

  • Build and grow relationships with next generation supporters and community networks
  • Deliver engaging fundraising activities, events, and campaigns
  • Recruit and support committees, ambassadors, and peer-to-peer fundraisers
  • Help drive participation, engagement, and income from community initiatives
  • Identify and nurture supporters with potential for long-term giving
  • Work collaboratively with Events, Marketing, Data & Insights and Fundraising colleagues
  • Contribute to building a strong pipeline of future donors
  • This role is ideal for someone who enjoys networking, building relationships and creating engaging opportunities that inspire people to support a meaningful cause.

Your Day to Day

You will:

  • Build and manage relationships with young professionals, families, and community supporters
  • Represent Norwood at events, networking opportunities, and community activities
  • Deliver a portfolio of next generation and community fundraising events and initiatives
  • Recruit and support committees, ambassadors, and peer-to-peer fundraisers
  • Support the delivery of community and seasonal appeals and campaigns
  • Identify new supporters and nurture them through early engagement into long-term relationships
  • Work closely with the Events team to deliver engaging and high-quality activities
  • Collaborate with Marketing and Data & Insights teams to improve reach, targeting, and supporter journeys
  • Identify individuals with potential for deeper engagement, including regular giving and future major donor pathways
  • Maintain accurate records of supporter engagement and pipeline activity within the CRM
  • Share insights and opportunities across the fundraising team

Your impact will be demonstrated through:

  • Growth in new and engaged community supporters
  • Increased participation in events, campaigns, and peer-to-peer fundraising
  • Strong pipeline development of next generation donors
  • Successful delivery of community fundraising initiatives and appeals
  • Effective progression of supporters into long-term engagement and giving

Qualifications, Experience & Training

Essential

  • Experience in fundraising, relationship management, community engagement, or business development
  • Confidence building relationships with peers and external stakeholders
  • Experience delivering against targets or measurable outcomes
  • Strong communication and organisational skills
  • Proactive, personable and comfortable working in external-facing environments
  • Ability to represent Norwood confidently and professionally

Desirable

  • Experience delivering peer-to-peer or community fundraising activity
  • Experience working with committees, volunteers or ambassador groups
  • Familiarity with CRM or fundraising databases such as Raiser’s Edge
  • Experience in a charity, community or values-led environment

To apply and find out more click here.