Fundraising Executive (Mat-Cover) – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Temporary
Hours: Full time
Location: Broadway House, HA7
Sector: Fundraising
Salary: £33,525 - £37,249
Closing date: 11th October 2026
Job reference: J-6828
You will build meaningful relationships with young professionals, families, and community networks, helping to introduce new audiences to Norwood and create a strong pipeline of future supporters. Through events, campaigns, and peer-led fundraising activity, you will create engaging opportunities that inspire people to get involved, give back, and stay connected to Norwood over the long term.
You will:
- Build and grow relationships with next generation supporters and community networks
- Deliver engaging fundraising activities, events, and campaigns
- Recruit and support committees, ambassadors, and peer-to-peer fundraisers
- Help drive participation, engagement, and income from community initiatives
- Identify and nurture supporters with potential for long-term giving
- Work collaboratively with Events, Marketing, Data & Insights and Fundraising colleagues
- Contribute to building a strong pipeline of future donors
- This role is ideal for someone who enjoys networking, building relationships and creating engaging opportunities that inspire people to support a meaningful cause.
Your Day to Day
You will:
- Build and manage relationships with young professionals, families, and community supporters
- Represent Norwood at events, networking opportunities, and community activities
- Deliver a portfolio of next generation and community fundraising events and initiatives
- Recruit and support committees, ambassadors, and peer-to-peer fundraisers
- Support the delivery of community and seasonal appeals and campaigns
- Identify new supporters and nurture them through early engagement into long-term relationships
- Work closely with the Events team to deliver engaging and high-quality activities
- Collaborate with Marketing and Data & Insights teams to improve reach, targeting, and supporter journeys
- Identify individuals with potential for deeper engagement, including regular giving and future major donor pathways
- Maintain accurate records of supporter engagement and pipeline activity within the CRM
- Share insights and opportunities across the fundraising team
Your impact will be demonstrated through:
- Growth in new and engaged community supporters
- Increased participation in events, campaigns, and peer-to-peer fundraising
- Strong pipeline development of next generation donors
- Successful delivery of community fundraising initiatives and appeals
- Effective progression of supporters into long-term engagement and giving
Qualifications, Experience & Training
Essential
- Experience in fundraising, relationship management, community engagement, or business development
- Confidence building relationships with peers and external stakeholders
- Experience delivering against targets or measurable outcomes
- Strong communication and organisational skills
- Proactive, personable and comfortable working in external-facing environments
- Ability to represent Norwood confidently and professionally
Desirable
- Experience delivering peer-to-peer or community fundraising activity
- Experience working with committees, volunteers or ambassador groups
- Familiarity with CRM or fundraising databases such as Raiser’s Edge
- Experience in a charity, community or values-led environment
To apply and find out more click here.