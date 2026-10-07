Fundraising Executive (Mat-Cover) – Community Organisation

Contract Type: Temporary

Hours: Full time

Location: Broadway House, HA7

Sector: Fundraising

Salary: £33,525 - £37,249

Closing date: 11th October 2026

Job reference: J-6828

You will build meaningful relationships with young professionals, families, and community networks, helping to introduce new audiences to Norwood and create a strong pipeline of future supporters. Through events, campaigns, and peer-led fundraising activity, you will create engaging opportunities that inspire people to get involved, give back, and stay connected to Norwood over the long term.

You will:

Build and grow relationships with next generation supporters and community networks

Deliver engaging fundraising activities, events, and campaigns

Recruit and support committees, ambassadors, and peer-to-peer fundraisers

Help drive participation, engagement, and income from community initiatives

Identify and nurture supporters with potential for long-term giving

Work collaboratively with Events, Marketing, Data & Insights and Fundraising colleagues

Contribute to building a strong pipeline of future donors

This role is ideal for someone who enjoys networking, building relationships and creating engaging opportunities that inspire people to support a meaningful cause.

Your Day to Day

You will:

Build and manage relationships with young professionals, families, and community supporters

Represent Norwood at events, networking opportunities, and community activities

Deliver a portfolio of next generation and community fundraising events and initiatives

Recruit and support committees, ambassadors, and peer-to-peer fundraisers

Support the delivery of community and seasonal appeals and campaigns

Identify new supporters and nurture them through early engagement into long-term relationships

Work closely with the Events team to deliver engaging and high-quality activities

Collaborate with Marketing and Data & Insights teams to improve reach, targeting, and supporter journeys

Identify individuals with potential for deeper engagement, including regular giving and future major donor pathways

Maintain accurate records of supporter engagement and pipeline activity within the CRM

Share insights and opportunities across the fundraising team

Your impact will be demonstrated through:

Growth in new and engaged community supporters

Increased participation in events, campaigns, and peer-to-peer fundraising

Strong pipeline development of next generation donors

Successful delivery of community fundraising initiatives and appeals

Effective progression of supporters into long-term engagement and giving

Qualifications, Experience & Training

Essential

Experience in fundraising, relationship management, community engagement, or business development

Confidence building relationships with peers and external stakeholders

Experience delivering against targets or measurable outcomes

Strong communication and organisational skills

Proactive, personable and comfortable working in external-facing environments

Ability to represent Norwood confidently and professionally

Desirable

Experience delivering peer-to-peer or community fundraising activity

Experience working with committees, volunteers or ambassador groups

Familiarity with CRM or fundraising databases such as Raiser’s Edge

Experience in a charity, community or values-led environment

To apply and find out more click here.