Once upon a time, a shul kiddush was little more than a fish ball and a piece of chopped herring. Nowadays, there are often several options, with sushi stations and salt beef stands becoming ever more popular.
Now, a secondary school pupil has come up with an ingenious way of taking the stress out of shuls’ kiddush admin by setting up a website which can do all the work.
Ethan Ross, 15, initially launched bookmykiddush.co.uk around a year ago for his synagogue, Hadley Wood Jewish Community, which has since taken over 200 bookings, all the way into 2028.
Now he is set to roll out the website to other synagogues across the denominations.
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