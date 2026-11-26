“My dad is chair of our shul, and he asked if I could help create an automated system instead of people having to email the office. The office was having to go through about 12 pages of spreadsheets, and it was overwhelming.”

When Ethan discovered that an event booking platform could cost up to £150 a month, he decided to set up his own booking website, using skills he had learnt in his computer science lessons and coding he had taught himself outside school.

The website allows visitors to book a Shabbat or festival date, select a kiddush option and specify if it is for a particular occasion. The website can’t be accessed on Shabbat or on Yom Tov.

“The hard part was making it easy enough for people of different ages to use – from young adults to people who are 98,” said Ethan, who has made the font big and put all the key information at the top of the screen.

Once a date is booked, both the booker and the synagogue office are sent an email notification from the website.

While Hadley Wood has three kiddush options, other synagogues are able to curate their own food choices. They can also choose to have a password for added security.

Ethan said he might apply a small fee for other shuls to set up their own booking page to cover the website’s maintenance costs and as a way of raising funds for Hadley Wood.

In the meantime, he is enjoying seeing it take off in his own synagogue. “Since we launched this in our shul, it’s had a really good response. Everyone enjoys kiddush – Jewish food bonds people.”

So, is bookmykiddush.co.uk the beginning of a successful career in web design? “In the future, I want to be a doctor, but it’s really good to have a side project to work on.”

bookmykiddush.co.uk or click here