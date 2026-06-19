‘Young people have advantages over older workers – they can come into jobs as digital natives’

“There is a genuine perception and reality gap – most young people aren’t entitled and want to work. Social media has given a completely slanted view of what young people are like.”
Euan Blair, who founded educational technology company Multiverse, was speaking at ORT UK’s Impact Across Generations breakfast in central London on Wednesday about the challenges facing young people attempting to enter the workplace.
Multiverse provides a platform for companies to recruit school-leavers by offering apprenticeships. It has raised more than $500 million in venture funding, and a recent valuation put the company’s worth at more than $2 billion.
“In the workplace, employers don’t care about what you know – they care about what you can do,” continued Blair, who is unsurprisingly a great advocate for the merits of apprenticeships.
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