‘You give me hope’ Chief Rabbi tells young HET ambassadors

The Chief Rabbi has praised the young ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) for their work in confronting antisemitism.
The annual HET Ambassador Conference saw hundreds of people aged 16 to 18 from across the UK meet in London for a day of Holocaust and antisemitism education, as part of a programme to encourage them to become “upstanders” against Jew-hate.
Paying tribute to the ambassadors, the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said: “I want to thank you for not just studying about the Holocaust, but also for thinking of ways in which you can proactively be upstanders. Not just for the sake of Jewish people, but for all of our sake.
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