Yonni’s under-15 ‘stand-outs’ set a target of gold in Canada

With less than a week to go until the start of this year’s JCC Maccabi Games, our final week of previews looks at the third football team competing in Canada – and it’s a squad who believe they can return home as champions.
One of two U15 boys’ teams who will be flying out to North America, this group is jointly managed by both Yonni Levy and Nathan Bloohn. Levy says: “Our aim is to leave Toronto this year with a gold medal round our necks and we know that we have a squad that is more than capable enough to achieve this.
“We’re extremely happy with the players we have chosen. It was tough to pick the team with a number of really good players in the trials, but these were the stand-outs to us.
“We also wanted to have two equally good U15 teams, which we believe we have ended up with.”
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