Yoni Jesner remembered at ceremony for volunteering awards set up in his name

Six thousand hours of volunteering in the past year in memory of a young man who was killed in a terrorist bus bombing have been marked at a moving ceremony.
Yon Jesner from Glasgow was 19 when he was tragically murdered in Tel Aviv while on a gap year in Israel in 2002.
In his memory, his mother, Marsha Gladstone, established The Yoni Jesner Awards, which encourage children between the ages of 11 and 13 to give up their time to volunteer.
This year marked the 12th anniversary of the awards at a ceremony held in north-west London, where the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE stated that he was “inspired so deeply” by the efforts of the young people to carry out acts which are “celebrating, altruistically, the life of Yoni with no bitterness, no hate, despite the way he died”.
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