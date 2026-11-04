Yavneh Red defeat rivals to win Y4 Girls football event

Maccabi GB’s final inter-school sports tournament before the half-term break saw Yavneh Red win the Year 4 Girls football tournament.

A total of 14 schools took part on the day, fielding 16 teams between them which meant a total of 115 players were in action.

Sponsored by All Aboard, Yavneh Red took the honours as they beat Wolfson Hillel Red 2-0 in the final.

Maccabi GB’s School and Sports Coordinator Nathan Bloohn said “Yet again, it was great to see so many youngsters and schools taking part in our event. The standard of football on show continues to grow with each tournament, which is really positive to see.